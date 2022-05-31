“Michael Jordan has the 2nd best shrug in the NBA”: When Rachel Nichols narrated a story of the Bulls legend getting his security guard a Jumpman tattoo

Michael Jordan was and is an insanely competitive man. MJ does not like to lose, not even to his security guard who later got his tattoo!

We all know the stories behind how competitive MJ was and is. He does not like to lose. He wants to dominate his opponent, no matter the sport, no matter the game.

His gambling addiction stems from that. Fear of failure. To his credit MJ, even if he failed learned from it. He delivered when it counts the most. A 6-0 record in the Finals says a lot about his drive.

But that is in a sport he dominates everyone else, what about a simple game, say a game to see if you can toss the coin off a wall.

What happens when you lose in that game? Against your security guard? Who does the shrug after he beats you?

Michael Jordan gave security guard John Michael Wozniak a Jumpman tattoo! Rachel Nichols narrates an incredible story

Those of us that have seen the Last Dance, MJ’s documentary about his life, will be familiar with the security guard shrugging in front of Jordan.

For those of you who do not know the context, Jordan’s security guard Mr. John Michael Wozniak once beat Michael in a game of toss the quarter off the wall.

After defeating Michael, of course, he would go on to gloat about it. In fact, he did the shrug on MJ, just days after his performance.

What we don’t get to see from the documentary is that years after this game, MJ took all of his security guys to get the Jumpman tattoo on them. As narrated by Rachel Nichols.

In the ESPN segment, Rachel Nichols and Brian Windhorst hilariously argue if MJ got the last laugh with the tattoo or if the fact that his John Michael Wozniak got national attention gave him the last laugh.

A subjective answer we are sure. Who do you think won this one, MJ or the guy who did the greatest shrug ever?

