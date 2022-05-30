“Having $1 billion just means people can call and ask me for money”: Michael Jordan dispassionately broke down what it meant to be a billionaire

Michael Jordan claimed that being a billionaire didn’t change anything except for the fact that people call him and ask for money.

Michael Jordan didn’t start off as a business mogul. If anything, he was far from it. ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries even highlighted how Jordan would send letters to his mother to add more money to his back account after getting down to his final $20 along with some stamps.

However, in merely his rookie season, MJ established himself as one of the most premier talents in the NBA; a talent like no other. Nike snagged Jordan away from Adidas and launched their ‘Air Jordan 1’, which made 50x their projected numbers for the first year.

The success of the AJ1 was the launching pad for Michael Jordan to start earning money from endeavors that didn’t just include bouncing a basketball on hardwood. Soon, he started to indulge in endorsements and advertisements for companies like McDonalds, Nike, and Gatorade.

Despite his career NBA earnings coming to less than $100 million, ‘His Airness’ has managed to bring his net worth into the billions.

Michael Jordan on what it’s like to be a billionaire.

Jordan’s lifestyle taking a full 180 after earning the amount of money that he has over the decades doesn’t seem to have any effect on his mentality. When asked about what it’s like to be a billionaire with ‘B’, MJ said:

“What does that mean? I don’t it changes anything. I mean, other than that people can call me and ask me for money maybe.”

Of course, this isn’t exactly all too factual as Michael Jordan has had his life change significantly after entering the NBA. Purchasing rare supercars, multiple yachts, and having mansions all across the country isn’t a lifestyle that can be so easily shunned aside.

