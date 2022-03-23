“Michael Jordan was an a**hole”: Isiah Thomas retweets another fiery take

Michael Jordan had a long list of rivals but perhaps none as bitter as Isiah Thomas, who has constantly shown animosity towards the GOAT.

It is no secret that a lot of former players harbor resentment towards their rivals in the league. A lot of the feud between players has dissipated.

There are still several players who resent others and none are as popular as Isiah Thomas. The Pistons legend has been vocal about his dislike for the six-time champion.

Famously, Isiah was the only player not to feature in The Last Dance. The docuseries highlighted Jordan’s astonishing career and featured all of his rivals, bar one.

Thomas never liked Michael Jordan during their careers.

Infamously, Isiah Thomas never made it to the Dream Team of the 1992 Olympics. A rumor is that MJ was the one who blocked his entry into the team.

While the jury is still out on that, we know that Isiah has always been disgruntled. The most recent instance of his displeasure comes on the back of a retweet.

“…The guy was an asshole.” – Amin Elhassan on Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/pAsdtf4pL3 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 22, 2022

While Amin’s take might be on Jordan’s ruthless attitude towards winning and towards his teammates who got complacent, Isiah’s retweet was for something else.

We reckon Isiah didn’t even know the context of the tweet and just saw the derogatory term directed towards Jordan, and then retweeted it.

How long will he carry this grudge? We don’t know. Recently, MJ himself came out and said that he has tried to mend bridges in the past, but Isiah carries on the resentment.