“I should have reached out to Michael Jordan right away, having lost my own dad three years before”: When Scottie Pippen opened up on not being there for his teammate when the latter’s father was murdered 

Scottie Pippen had once revealed regretting not reaching out to Michael Jordan during his father’s tragic murder as the Bulls forward also suffered a similar loss.

Though Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan might not see eye to eye anymore, the two former teammates enjoyed stupendous success together. The two superstars played ten seasons together for the Chicago Bulls, winning six NBA championships.

Both Pippen and Jordan looked out for each other, stepping up when either of them had a bad day. There was no denying Jordan’s stature. However, His Airness never hesitated to mention Pip’s contribution in all his speeches.

While many believe Pippen and MJ were the best of friends, that was certainly not the case. The two superstars didn’t have a bond off the court, with their interactions being only limited to the hardwood. The two led tough lives off the court, having suffered horrific tragedies in their respective families.

Pippen once revealed he regretted not reaching out to MJ immediately during his father’s murder in 1993. Having lost his father three years ago, Pip believed he would have been able to comfort MJ.

Scottie Pippen feels horrible about not immediately reaching out to Michael Jordan after his father’s tragic death.

Pippen had a rough childhood dealing with his father’s stroke and brother’s paralysis. The seven-time All-Star grew up in a family of twelve members, with his father working at the mills. Thus not having a comfortable life when it came to finances.

Nonetheless, Pip took the responsibilities of the family from a very young age, taking care of his loved ones. Post the stroke, Preston Pippen was in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. As Pip was climbing the ladder of success in Chicago, he suffered the heartbreaking loss of his father.

Pippen would receive a phone call during the Bulls’ playoff run in 1990, informing him about the unfortunate death of his father. However, the Bulls forward confessed to the tragedy helping him mature as a man.

We all know the impact MJ’s father’s death had on him. It came to a point where the ten-time scoring champion decided to retire from basketball and pursue his father’s dream of having him play baseball. Jordan would have a tough time getting over his father, who was killed on a highway in North Carolina.

Having lost his father too, Pippen believed, he could have been of more help to Jordan.

It’s sad to see Pippen and Jordan not being on talking terms. It’s a dream for all the hoop fans to see the two interact and share stories from their playing days.