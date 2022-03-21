Basketball

“I should have reached out to Michael Jordan right away, having lost my own dad three years before”: When Scottie Pippen opened up on not being there for his teammate when the latter’s father was murdered 

"I should have reached out to Michael Jordan right away, having lost my own dad three years before": When Scottie Pippen opened up on not being there for his teammate when the latter's father was murdered 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I was carrying the belt just for the sake of carrying it" - Bret Hart Talks about his Tensions With Shawn Michaels and the WWF Management
Next Article
"I think the pink suits me": Rassie van der Dussen gearing up for maiden IPL stint at Rajasthan Royals
NBA Latest Post
"Scottie Pippen, do you win without Michael Jordan? No way!!": Dominique Wilkins finds the Bulls forward's recent accusations against MJ, highly puzzling
“Scottie Pippen, do you win without Michael Jordan? No way!!”: Dominique Wilkins finds the Bulls forward’s recent accusations against MJ, highly puzzling

NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins finds Scottie Pippen’s grievances against Michael Jordan bizzare, adding…