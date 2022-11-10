7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton reveals the origins of “It’s Hammertime”

In the 2022 US Grand Prix, fans were treated to the first “Its Hammertime” of the year. Although Lewis Hamilton fans have missed seeing the 7-time World Champion grace the top step of the podium this season, the iconic radio call brought back some fond memories.

Whenever Lewis has to push for victory, his engineer Peter Bonnington would radio him the signal. And the result would usually be Hamilton setting the fastest lap over the fastest lap until he secures the eventual victory.

“Lewis, it’s Hammertime.” I moaned, cried, screamed, gagged, smiled, and passed out when I heard those magic words.#USGP pic.twitter.com/5kM63CePDB — Davin C. 🇮🇩 (@des__cribe) October 23, 2022

The Mercedes driver finally revealed the origin of one of F1’s most famous radios. The Briton claimed, “I think invented it.” And Hamilton was inspired by the 90’s Hip-hop artist MC Hammer’s track ‘U Can’t Touch This’.

Hamilton recalled, “There was a point where Bono was like, “now is the time to push,” and I got frustrated with him. Because I was like, ‘dude, I’m already pushing!’”

He added, “So I was like if you’re trying to tell me ‘now’s the time to go all out, use everything you have,” just tell me it’s hammer time. That was part of our growth.” The iconic duo would claim 6 driver’s titles and 8 constructors’ championships between 2013 and 2021.

Lewis Hamilton calls his engineer “a brother from another mother”

Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes race engineer Peter Bonnington share a strong bond. The two have been together for 11 seasons and have accumulated 82 race wins, 141 podiums, and 6-Championships over 198 race starts until the 2022 Mexican GP.

Bonnington, or ‘Bono’ as he is referred to by Lewis, has been with Mercedes since the team’s return to F1 in 2010. He was previously the race engineer for Michael Schumacher in the 2012 season.

After Schumacher’s departure from F1, Bono became Hamilton’s engineer. He is responsible for all trackside communications leading to Lewis and the set-up of his car on race day.

The two have enjoyed a lot of success and Lewis credits Bonnington as a major part of the journey. “I’m incredibly grateful for Bono. I’ve had an amazing journey with him.”

He adds, “I think we’ve got one of the longest if not longest-standing driver-engineer partnerships that there’s been. And he’s been hugely integral to my success.”

“I’ve had #Bono by my side the whole time, and you can hear our rapport in a race. All the guys are working tirelessly. They have full trust in me, and I have tremendous belief in this team. I truly believe that I’ve got the smartest group of guys in my team.” – @LewisHamilton. pic.twitter.com/R6ardPXC6X — Mobil 1 The Grid (@Mobil1TheGrid) September 24, 2018

Hamilton describes Bonnington as “a brother from another mother.” The Briton claims he has supported him on and off track through good and bad times. Hamilton believes Bono is one of the very few who truly understand him. Apart from Roscoe of course!

He adds, “What he can do, how calm he can be throughout the race, and how he’s able to help guide and help me navigate through a race. I don’t think many people could do what he does.”

“I want to stay with Mercedes forever”

Lewis Hamilton will be 38 when the next season starts. The Briton has a contract until 2023 with Mercedes. But he has brushed off any thought of retiring after the 2023 season.

Rather Hamilton says he and Mercedes are planning to pen another ‘Multi-year’ contract that will see him racing in his 40s. The two parties are expected to resume talks over the Winter-break.

He claims, “There’s like this whole thing of retiring that’s always lingering around. Honestly, I don’t like the idea of retiring because I don’t feel like I’m there.”

Those 360° @LasVegasF1 views 🤩 Enjoy a demo run like no other down the Strip, right here. 👇 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 8, 2022

He wishes to continue racing with Mercedes. Hamilton adds, “My goal is to continue to be with Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. And it really is my family. Mercedes-Benz has stuck with me through thick and thin.”

Hopefully, Hamilton can pick up the elusive 8th title with Mercedes soon. But the Briton would hope to claim a win in 2022, which has slipped off his hands quite often this season.

