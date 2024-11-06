MLB Hall Of Fame – It’s Time For Dick

Baseball’s Hall of Fame’s classic era committee will meets Dec. 8 at the winter meetings in Dallas. They will have eight names on their plate. The committee votes on managers, players, umpires and executives who’s contributions came before the 1980’s.

The top names this go round are Dick Allen, Luis Tiant and Dave Parker. Allen came within a whisper in his last opportunity, falling a single vote short. Sadly that was in 2014 when he was still alive. Allen passed away in 2020.

While Allen’s raw career numbers don’t have the magic totals that usually mark sure fire hall of famers, his OPS+ of 156 puts him in front of such greats as Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Frank Robinson.

He hit .292 with 351 homers and 1,119 RBIs, spending nine of his fifteen seasons in Philadelphia. Richard Anthony Allen won both Rookie of the Year in 1964 with the Phillies and an MVP with the Chicago White Sox in 1972.

Luis Tiant or Dave Parker?

I already made my case for Tiant when he passed away at age 83 just over a month ago. You want famous in the hall of fame? Every kid tried to pitch like Luis during his golden run with the Red Sox. Tiant however has not come close in previous votes.

Dave Parker on the other hand managed seven votes in 2019. That was from the modern committee considering candidates from 1970 to 1987. Parker’s career numbers .290, 339 homers and 1,493 RBI.

In contrast to Allen, Parker’s career OPS+ was just 121. And while it’s not the be all and end all it’s the same as Harold Baines. Although there are several players aready in with lower numbers.

Five other Nominees in December

Also among the eight being considered pitcher Tommy John, first baseman Steve Garvey and third baseman Ken Boyer along with former Negro Leaguers John Donaldson and Vic Harris. The committee meets Dec. 8 at the winter meetings in Dallas.

The main BBWAA ballot in January will include newcomers Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Félix Hernández. The holdovers from 2023 include closer Billy Wagner who fell a mere five votes short last year.