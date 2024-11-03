MLB Hot Stove Already Smoking

It sure didn’t take long. Major League Baseball frowns on transactions during the world series. Moments after it’s okay and that’s how long it took for the first of what was the innital blush of the off season.

The Braves sent DH/Outfielder Jorge Soler to the Angels for pitcher Griffin Canning. The Angels to pay the final two years and $26 million left on Soler’s contract.

The Braves needed a bat after Ronald Acuna Jr’s knee injury but they expect the star outfielder back for spring training. With Marcell Ozuna locked in at DH, Soler’s potent bat was no longer a fit. Canning is coming off a season in which he led his league in earned runs allowed.

The big names to announce their free agency or opt out of contracts included a pair of Yankees. Outfielder Juan Soto is a free agent and a dozen teams have already expressed interest. Pitcher Gerrit Cole opted out but the Yanks can easily retain their best starter.

All that’s needed to void the opt-out is adding one year and $36 million to Cole’s current deal. It currently ends in 2028 with $144 million still left to pay. They would be adding on his age 38 season.

Blake Snell available again

That would leave Blake Snell as the best pitcher available. Coming off a Cy Young season in San Diego, Snell didn’t find long term money on the market last year so he’ll try again. After a poor start and injuries, he was outstanding.

He made just eight starts in the first half – 0-3, 6.31 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He was as good as anyone in the second half, 5-0, 1.45 ERA and 0.849 WHIP with 103 K’s in just over 68 innings.

Snell was one of four Scott Boras top free agents that could not find interest in the 2023 off season. The “Boras Four” didn’t sign until close to the start of the regular season. Matt Chapman did sign long term in season in San Francisco.

Cody Bellinger stays with Cubs

Lefty pitcher Jordan Montgomery had a miserable season and as expected exercised his $22.5 million player option with the Diamondbacks.

The last of the four, Cody Bellinger has decided to stay with the Cubs for at least one more season.

Bellinger had a decent season but below his career averages with 260/325/426, 18 homers and 78 RBI while missing 32 games. His contract gave him a cushion. His deal, potentially worth $80 million had opt outs this year and next. He’ll stay put, a bit of a surprise.

Other notables: First baseman Rhys Hoskins opts back in with the Brewers.

Set free: Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, Brewers shortstop Willie Adames, Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar coming off his best season ever.

Phillies closer Carlos Estévez, Yanks first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Gleyber Torres, Mets starter Luis Severino and many more to come. Monday is day one of signing season