Aaron Judge Needs Juan Soto, Yanks Need To Pay The Man

The Yankees came this close to losing Aaron Judge after letting his contract lapse without an extension. The star outfielder hit free agency and returned to the Bronx for 9 years and $360 Million, but not before contemplating offers from elsewhere. One significant rumour had him headed to the Giants and a life in San Francisco away from Yankee pinstripes.

Judge was coming off his age 30 season and one of the truly great campaigns of all time, one that included an American League record 62 home runs, easing him past Roger Maris’ mark set with the 1961 Yankees. Judge grabbed 28 of 30 votes for the 2022 most valuable player award. 2023 would not be as kind as the outfielder struggled with injuries, eventually missing 56 games. The Yankees meanwhile finished 19 games out of first place and missed the post season for the first time in 7 years. Baseball’s best ever franchise has played in and won just one world series since 2000.

Soto makes Judge and the Yanks a world series contender

Enter Juan Soto who started this season at just 25. The outfielder was acquired from the San Diego Padres who tried to recoup after the trade that brought him to the West Coast from Washington, trading him with 3 years left before free agency and it netted them some serious young talent. players like James Wood, Mackenzie Gore and CJ Abrams have helped the Nationals set up a new future after winning a world series with Soto. Meanwhile the Padres have found the post season post Soto and time will tell about the talent they got for the talented lefthanded hitter.

What is undeniable is the effect Soto has had in rejuvenating the Yankees. A division title, a decent world series chance and a 1-2 punch that hasn’t been seen in baseball since Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, as the great Jayson Stark wrote about this week for the Athletic:

“Just the fact that you’re contemplating it might answer your question,” said Buck Showalter, former manager of two New York baseball teams, the Yankees and Mets. “And the fact that it’s so interesting to contemplate is the beauty of baseball. You’ve just described the beauty of baseball — that we can ask those questions and compare guys from different eras.”

The perfect duo in the perfect ballpark for Soto’s strengths with the short porch down the rightfield line helping him to the 40 homer mark for the first time. The Yankees had baseball’s 2nd highest payroll in 2024, more than $308 million but they pull in significantly more than any other baseball team. It’s hard to believe they won’t pony up whatever it takes to keep this generational talent.