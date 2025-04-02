mobile app bar

Bat Flips and Bench-Clearing Brawls: Moments That Ignited Feuds

Brendan Rubin
Published

Oct 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista’s iconic bat flip. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In modern baseball, bat flips have become synonymous with swagger and confidence. While fans love the excitement, not all pitchers appreciate the display.

Over the years, these celebratory flips have often led to heated confrontations, turning routine games into grudge matches.

José Bautista versus Rangers – 2015 ALDS

Oct 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista hits a three-run home run. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most iconic bat flips in MLB history, José Bautista‘s dramatic toss after his go-ahead homer in Game 5 of the 2015 ALDS against the Texas Rangers. It was an instant classic.

His emphatic flip angered the Rangers, which lasted to a satisfying climax in May 2016. After a hard slide into second base, Rangers player Rougned Odor famously punched Bautista. A full-scale brawl broke out, but jokes on the Blue Jays, Texas brought home the World Series win just a couple of years later.

Tim Anderson versus Royals – 2019

Apr 17, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hits a two-run home run. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson‘s celebration after launching a home run against the KC Royals in 2019 launched another classic feud.

After flipping his bat towards the dugout, he placed a target on his head. During his next at-bat, pitcher Brad Keller drilled Anderson with a fastball, clearing the benches. This feud reignited the debate over baseball’s “unwritten rules” and the acceptability of showboating.

Yasiel Puig versus Giants – 2014

Apr 23, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford forcing out Yasiel Puig. Mandatory Credit: Lance Iversen-USA TODAY Sports.

Yasiel Puig was known for his flair and was no stranger to bat flips. In 2014, he flipped his bat on a double against the San Fransisco Giants. Upon rounding first, pitcher Madison Bumgarner began barking at Puig, which nearly sparked a fight between the two.

Manny Machado versus Athletics – 2014

Jun 8, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin talks to home plate umpire. Mandatory Credit: Joy R. Absalon-USA TODAY Sports

In 2014, Manny Machado was at the centre of controversy after an intentional bat throw against the Oakland Athletics. Machado let his bat fly after becoming upset over a hard tag at third base. The benches cleared during the confrontation, and Machado was handed a five-game suspension.

Although he apologized, the tension was in the air for several games.

Players will continue to showboat, and others will continue to fight back. All the while, we get the enjoyment from our couches.

