Alex Rodriguez Once Revealed the Wrath of Jilting Ex Jennifer Lopez’s Calls When Dating

Jul 17, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; MLB former player Alex Rodriguez and Recording artist Jennifer Lopez after the 2018 MLB All Star Game at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

From 2017 to 2021, while Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were dating, there was no bigger crossover between Hollywood and sports. The couple dominated tabloid headlines, with their every move under top media scrutiny. Yet, amidst all that attention, they experienced the small, genuine moments that define a real romantic relationship.

A-Rod once shared a funny detail about the potential wrath of his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez if he didn’t answer her call—no matter what the situation was, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Back when JLo was a guest on The Ellen Show, the pair tried to call A-Rod, but the ex-Yankees slugger turned business mogul didn’t answer the call. While he cited being with his daughters or at the gym, Ellen jokingly accused him of ignoring her on purpose.

A-Rod while subtly ignoring Ellen’s comment, goes on to mention the possible repercussions of not answering JLo’s call.

He said, “If she calls me and I don’t pick up, oh, forget it, forget it.”

He goes on to explain how, even during board meetings he’d have to call a “timeout” to respond to JLo, and then return to the meeting. The thumb rule was simple: “You have to answer the call.”

Afterward, A-Rod and Ellen video called JLo, and get into a debate about how the couple first met, as Alex and Jennifer each had a different version of the story.

Is Alex Rodriguez single since his breakup with JLo?

After his four-year-long relationship with Jennifer Lopez came to an end, and their engagement was called off, Alex Rodriguez’s fans believed he would never find true love again. He did, but not with the woman he dated immediately after the breakup, Kathryne Padgett. Instead, he found it with the woman after, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

In January 2022, almost one year after his split from JLo, A-Rod started seeing fitness influencer Kat Padgett. Their relationship remained casual, and the couple parted ways in September that year.

Since October 2022, just a month after parting with Kat Padgett, Alex Rodriguez has been dating fitness freak and model Jaclyn Cordeiro. Longer than many of his other relationships, the couple has spent a lot of time with each other’s families. On Valentine’s day 2024 and his girlfriend’s birthday, A-Rod wrote an adorable message for her through an Instagram post.

“Happy birthday and happy Valentine’s Day @jac_lynfit. Thank you for making everyday brighter. You are a beautiful light in my life and make me better everyday. Love you mucho!”

Wedding bells might not be ringing just yet, according to recent rumors, but they shouldn’t be too far away. Has A-Rod finally found his soul mate? What do you think? Let us know below!