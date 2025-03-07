mobile app bar

From Scoreboards to Lamborghinis, These are the Most Expensive MLB Player Bloopers

Brendan Rubin
Published

May 29, 2010; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Kendrys Morales after suffering an injury after hitting a walk-off grand slam. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images

Baseball is full of mistakes. In such a high-pressure environment, it’s inevitable. Sometimes they take a deeper cut into savings than players and owners would like.

Turn the TV off!

Sep 21, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani checks the replay after he is put out at first base. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

During an at-bat in 2023, Shohei Ohtani crushed a foul ball. He hit it so hard that it broke part of the LED screen.

Although it didn’t cost too much to repair the small part of the screen, what came after was both hilarious and genius. The screen was displaying an ad for Coors Light. As a quick response, Coors released special edition bottles with a small black box on cans to commemorate the hit.

The walk-off disaster

May 29, 2010; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Kendrys Morales celebrates after hitting walk-off grand slam. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

In a game against the Mariners in 2010, Kendrys Morales hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning.

After taking his lap, he leaped onto home plate to celebrate with his teammates. Nothing crazy, it’s been done hundreds of times. With bad luck, Morales broke his leg upon landing. It cost him a year of his career.

The mean pitcher versus the wall

Mar 29, 1999; Vero Beach, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kevin Brown during spring training. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

After a bad outting, the Yankees Ace Kevin Brown let his temper get the best of him. When he got back to the clubhouse, he punched a wall in the clubhouse. It’s been done before, and it will continue to happen. Alongside Morales, bad luck got to him.

Brown broke his hand and missed the rest of the 2004 season. Obviously, it hurt him physically, but it was not exactly what the Yankees were hoping for on their $100 million investment.

The $2 million batting glove incident

Jul 24, 2020; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes follows through on a solo home run. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

In 2017, the Mets’ leftfielder Yoenis Céspedes decided to wear his custom batting gloves while driving his Lamborghini.

After a game, he made his way to a luxury restaurant. While parking, the gloves got caught on his side mirror and ultimately broke it.

While the cost of the damage was mostly covered by insurance, it was an expensive reminder that even superstar athletes can have their own bizarre moments off the field.

