Chasing Numbers – 2025 Milestones

There are thirty-three players in the 3000 hit club and it will take several seasons for there to be another. Freddie Freeman leads active players (2267) with Jose Altuve (2232) next up. Manny Machado (1900) looks to be the only hitter that will reach 2000 this season.

Twenty-eight hitters have smacked 500 homers. It certainly looks like Giancarlo Stanton (429) will get there eventually. Mike Trout (378) is twenty-two short of 400. Paul Goldchmidt is next (362).

Kyle Schwarber (284), Eugenio Suarez (276), Marcell Ozuna (275), Mookie Betts (271) and Matt Olson (259) with a big year could reach 300.

Freeman (1232) is the active leader in RBI. Eight active players are over 1000. Four players can get there this season led by Bryce Harper (976), Anthny Rizzo (965), Mike Trout (954) and maybe Salvador Perez (916)

Can you pitch?

Twenty-three pitchers have won 300 games, this is going to keep getting tougher as starters innings continue to decrease. Does Justin Verlander (262) now with the Giants have thirty-eight more wins in him?

Max Scherzer (216) and Clayton Kershaw (212) are the only other active pitchers in the two hundred win club and there won’t be another this season as next up is Gerrit Cole (153).

While wins are harder to come by, strikeouts are plentiful. Nineteen pitchers are in the 3000 K club. Zack Greinke (2979) never did throw a pitch last season and hasn’t formally retired, needing just twenty one. That leaves Clayton Kershaw (2968) next up.

Chris Sale (2414), Gerrit Cole (2251), Charlie Morton (2047), Lance Lynn (2015) and Yu Darvish (2007) are the other active members over two thousand. Only Aaron Nola (1779) has an outside chance to join them this season.

For relievers Kenley Jansen has a chance to move up a notch. The free agent, last with Boston sits fourth all time with 447 saves. He is thirty-one behind Lee Smith. It doesn’t look like he’ll ever catch Trevor Hoffman (601) or Mariano Rivera (652)

Can you run?

Starling Marte (354) is the active leader in stolen bases. Trea Turner (279) is the only player with a chance to pass three hundred this season. For the record, Marte sits in a tie for one hundred and sixth all time. Nine more will get him into the top one hundred.

Managers have been good and bad

Bruce Bochy (2171) should move into sixth in all time wins. He needs twenty-four to pass both Dusty Baker and Sparky Anderson. Terry Francona (1950) is back and will move past Leo Durocher for twelfth when he wins his fifty-ninth of the season with the Reds.

Bochy also added to his totals on 2024, he has now been ejected eighty-six times, that’s seventh all time. He’s two behind Frankie Frisch, seven in back of Tony Larussa with Earl Weaver another three ahead of that. All time leader Bobby Cox looks untouchable at 162.

Money Money Money Money

And congrats to Justin Verlander who has made more money playing baseball than any player ever. That would be $404,181,666 before he adds a penny to his totals with the Giants. He’ll tack on another fifteen million. Ca-Ching!