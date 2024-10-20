It’s A Fun Time To Be A Baseball Fan

Almost a tenth of the U.S. population lives in either New York or Los Angeles. There a lot of happy fans simply because of that, but it goes deeper. This post season has had more than it’s share of sensational drama.

Has there ever been a seven game series that ended in five that was more exciting then the Yankees and Guardians. The series featured five game tying or go ahead home runs in the 8th inning or later. That’s a record for any post season series ever.

While Aaron Judge was still relatively quiet despite one of those aformentioned late game bombs, his buddies picked up the slack. ALCS MVP Giancarlos Stanton had 4 hits, all homers. Juan Soto called game and series in the tenth inning of game five.

As the Dodgers and Mets sort out the national league, we’ve been given the Yankees. There’s no in between here, fans either love them or hate them. Both work for tv ratings. And an iconic match up is assured with either the Mets or Dodgers.

The Dodgers with an entire pitching staff on injured reserve and a one legged Freddie Freeman have produced some of the most dominant post season victories in their history. Three shutout wins in a week of 8-0 or more something they had not done previously, not once.

The Mets however have been the kings of late game. Do not leave early. It has been a rough go for closers in general. Certainly Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase might be the face of this nonsense.

He was almost untouchable from April to September. He allowed 5 earned runs in 47 games. He gave up 8 in 7 post season games, handcuffing the Guardians. He took a loss in game two of the ALDS against Detroit and had 2 blown saves against the Yankees.

Bad post season for closers

The list is long though if not as individually egregious as Clase. The Yanks Luke Weaver finally got touched up. The Mets shocked Brewers late man Devin Williams, a 4 run 9th to stun the faithful in Milwaukee to end the Brewers dream.

Late home runs the order of the day in this post season. The Mets last inning comeback featuring a Pete Alonso three run dinger. Williams had allowed one homer and three earned runs total in his 22 regular season games after triumphantly returning from injury.

So here we are. Baseball’s all time winningest team ready for a 42nd world series and a 27th championship. The Dodgers and Mets still battling to provide an epic opponent. The Yanks and Dodgers have already met a record eleven times in the series.

A Mets championship win over the Yankees in a subway series would be felt deeply. MLB now just a maximum 2 games and one potential world series away from perhaps the best post season ever.