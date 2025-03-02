Can Juan Soto Drag Mets to The World Series?

Feb 22, 2025; Port St. Lucie, Fl,; Mets outfielder Juan Soto looks skyward after hitting a home run in his first at-bat for the Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The New York Mets made it to the National league championship series for the first time since 2015. They restored faith in Queens by going from seventy-five wins to eighty nine. Then they went out and got themselves one of the best hitters ever.

Arrivals – Juan Soto, Jose Siri, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, Griffin Canning, A.J. Minter, Ryne Stanek

Departures – J.D. Martinez. Jose Iglesias, Luis Severino, Jose Quintana, Adam Ottavino, not Pete Alonso.

Soto has lots of money

Juan Soto is signing a historic 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets https://t.co/pBafvYhnkV pic.twitter.com/xEbzO7qwiL — SNY (@SNYtv) December 9, 2024

No doubt that was the off season’s biggest ticket. It was said that owner Steve Cohen would not be denied in his pursuit of the twenty-six year old outfielder. He was not.

Polar Bear Returns

The biggest drama in Metland was the public negotiations with first baseman Pete Alonso. The free agent had turned down a huge offer from the Mets more than a year earlier, a seven-year, $158 million extension. He eventually settled for two years and $54 million.

Despite decent offers from other teams, two things were evident. Alonso wanted to still be a Met and the Mets wanted him back. With his return so does the entire infield and catcher.

Jeff McNeil (2B), shortstop Francisco Lindor, coming off an MVP caliber season and breakout third baseman Mark Vientos who made plenty of post season noise.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez saw his homer total drop from twenty-five to just eleven with injuries cutting him down to just one hundred games. He’s still only twenty-three.

Soto’s Bat Changes Everything

Juan Soto highlites the outfield and his ridiculous ability to jumpstart an offence in so many ways will help everyone in the line up. Just a lot more traffic in front of the Polar Bear and Vientos.

If Brandon Nimmo is the leftfielder than center will be manned by the lineup’s weakest link, be it Tyrone Taylor or the newly acquired Jose Siri.

Jesse Winker and Starling Marte are both available for outfield duty and the DH.

Rotation Springing Leaks

With the additions of Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes and the re-signing of Sean Manaea the rotation looked to be solid if not spectacular but a pair of spring injuries have set it back.

Montas has a high-grade right lat strain and he won’t throw at all for 6-8 weeks. Manaea was shut down with a right oblique strain that is expected to keep him out until some point in April.

That leaves Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Holmes, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn and Griffin Canning. Rookie Brandon Sproat has an outside chance to start the season. Hardly an awe inspiring group.

Solid Bullpen

With Edwin Diaz still effective and sitting in the back end, that part of the Mets pitching is still a strong suit. Adding free agents A.J. Minter and Ryne Stanek to holdovers Reed Garrett and José Buttó means the Mets can close you out.

The Mets went a long way last season and have added Soto but that rotation does not match up with either the Phillies or the Braves in the NL East.