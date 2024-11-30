Tarik Skubal Needs More Help – Can Tigers Deliver?

Tarik Skubal was the best pitcher in baseball in 2024. He finished the season with an 18-4 record. Fourteen games over five hundred. The rest of the Tiger pitchers were four games under and they made the playoffs.

For that Skubal won a most deserving Cy Young award and placed seventh in MVP voting. The Tigers were a 33-1 shot to make the playoffs. When they fell eight game under five hundred their chances were .02 percent.

Skubal carried their sorry butts through a great deal of the bad times, Always there to steady the ship and then they took off on an improbable run.

The starting pitchers including Skubal averaged only 4.65 innings per start, twenty fifth in the majors. Skubal better than 6 on average.

By the time the Tigers reached the post season the pitching staff was on fumes. It’s certainly an area they need to improve if they hope to continue their rise in the American League. There is some hope on the way in that area.

Here comes Jackson Jobe

Twenty-one year old righthander Jackson Jobe is a top five prospect entering the 2025 season. He came out of the bullpen twice at the end of the season and a couple of more times in the post season. He’s now ready to go as a starter.

Some young pieces are hopefully already in place with improvement hoped for. Hitters Spencer Torkelson (1B), Colt Keith (2B) and outfielders Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Perez and Justyn-Henry Malloy are all twenty-four or under. Kerry Carpenter is twenty-seven,

As for other improvements, people are always ready to help you out, Brad Wakai of Sports Illustrated suggests a trade for an established third baseman like the Cardinals Nolan Arenado or the signing of ex Astro Alex Bregman.

Everyone’s got an opinion, let’s check in with folks closer to the Tigers scene. From the SB Nation, Bless You Boys, Tigers website the free agent asks are outfielder Tyler O’neill and world series champ starting pitcher Walker Buehler.

Is Anthony Santander the answer

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report thinks free agent slugger Anthony Santander is what the Tigers need to increase the run scoring. Santander coming off a forty-four homer season in Baltimore:

“Not only would he improve them in right field, but he would also allow super-utility man Matt Vierling to be the primary third baseman.”

Roger Castillo over at Fansided on the other hand agrees on Santander but adds hitters Wilmer Flores and Jurickson Profar as free agent targets along with pitcher Shane Bieber

“Yes, Shane Bieber is coming off Tommy John surgery but this is a type of pitcher that the pitching coaching staff of Chris Fetter, Robin Lund and Juan Nieves could work with and maximize his offerings.”

Of course as former NFL coach Buddy Ryan once said: “If you listen to the fans, you’ll be sitting up there with them.”

Most of the elite prospects are a couple of years away including Max Clark. The outfielder was the third pick in the 2023 draft behind Pirates rookie of the year Paul Skenes and Washington outfielder Dylan Crews.

Much to do for general manager Jeff Greenberg but not that far to go after a surprise playoff appearance last season. The next step however is a little more elusive as you step up to the Yankees and Orioles level of cash or talent or both.