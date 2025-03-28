The Wacky New Ballpark Foods in 2025

Sep 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Roger Swift with his dachshund Dodger walks around the field. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Ballpark foods are an event in and of themselves. You could easily entertain yourself for hours by just exploring the different levels and finding different cuisines.

Goodbye popcorn and some peanuts, and welcome the tiramisu helmet!

Chicago White Sox – Celebration Cake Shake

New at @whitesox games this season: The Celebration Cake Shake. Birthday cake ice cream, confetti cake crumbles and a maraschino cherry, topped with a pinwheel cookie. pic.twitter.com/vRYZjMCLTw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2025

After last year’s campfire shake’s success, the chefs in Chicago have been working hard to create the next big hit.

Introducing the celebration cake shake: birthday cake ice cream topped with pieces of confetti cake, a pinwheel cookie, and a maraschino cherry.

White Sox fans can celebrate being over .500 for the first time since opening day in 2023!

Houston Astros – Daddy Mac Dog

New at @astros games: Daddy Mac Dog — Footlong angus beef frank, chopped brisket, macaroni and cheese, barbecue sauce, & crispy dill pickle ($15.79) 📸 from @AramarkSports pic.twitter.com/8vlAj3h8nk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 17, 2025

The newest hot dog in the baseball world introduces heartburn and clogged arteries at the same time.

Houston’s new culinary feet is a footlong angus beef hot dog, topped with chopped brisket, mac and cheese, barbeque sauce, and crispy dill pickles. Pack the Tums.

New York Yankees – Tiramisu Helmet

The Yankees will have tiramisu helmets at games this year 🤤 Made with espresso mascarpone cream, lady finger cookies, cocoa powder pic.twitter.com/ikvquRbfYZ — MLB (@MLB) March 20, 2025

The quintessential New York dessert. The Yankees now offer a helmet which is filled to the brim with fresh tiramisu!

Nothing screams “I Heart New York” more than eating an Italian treat out of the Bronx, watching the city’s most famous team.

Pittsburgh Pirates – a whole lotta fun

Get started at PNC Park with a 98-ounce bat filled with popcorn. Next, move on to your appetizer of Polish Cannonballs, a nod to Pittsburgh’s Polish community. A bundle of fried bites made up of eggs, noodles, kielbasa, and cabbage, with a bacon cheddar cheese dip.

Finish off your meal with chipped ham empanadas, a staple in the Steel City. Devour the dough pockets filled with barbeque ham, cheddar cheese and pickles. “Yinz” are gonna love it.

Seattle Mariners – radioactivity and a nod to a legend

New at @Mariners games: The What Up Corn Dog. A Mariners blue, honey-battered corn dog with a spicy crunch served with nacho cheese. pic.twitter.com/uz6V9A5Dlm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 19, 2025

First off, the Mariners are introducing the “What Up” Corn Dog. It may look radioactive, but it’s just a Seattle-blue corn dog. A honey-battered hot dog with a spicy crunch and served with nacho cheese.

Finally, the Ichi Wings. These aren’t wacky, but it’s a nod to the new Cooperstown inductee Ichiro Suzuki. These wings were formulated just how he liked them, with a sesami glaze.

With the 2025 season in full swing, pack your antacids and make your way to a ballpark near you.