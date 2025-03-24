Peanuts, Crackerjacks, Sushi, Crab & Ice Cream, A Wide Range of MLB Ballpark Food

The Midland RockHounds are ready for their opening day, one of many trying to lure fans with new food options

There was a time when no matter which big league ballpark you walked into, you were most likely greeted by pretty much the same grub. Burgers, dogs, fries, pizza slices and soft drinks.

These days, you never know what you might find, As opening day looms, parks all over are getting ready for a brand new season and there’s some fancy new items for your tastebuds. Of course you can still get a dog or twelve.

BREAKING: New at @Mets games this season – The Dog Bowl! For $12.99, fans can get 12 hot dogs stuffed inside of a Mets helmet. Could you finish this? pic.twitter.com/J1cI3c1gLv — Paul (@PaulyMets) March 20, 2025

This season’s baseball chefs have a lot to live up to. The baseball world got their dream match up with the LA/NYC world series between the Yankees and Dodgers. The Dodgers left the season with this winner that will be tough to beat:

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1849861603963048441

Best Of The Best

The Folks at stadiumrant.com can direct you to the very best of all the ballpark offerings. From Royals Blue Velvet Whoopie Pies to the Pirates Polish Cannonballs. But I have to ask, do crab legs and ice cream really mix? For $93.97 they better!

The Miami Marlins are offering a new crab legs ice cream sundae served in a batting helmet this season: 2 lbs of crab legs, 2 large scoops of French vanilla bean ice cream, butter pecan cookie crumbles and whipped cream. All for $93.97. Would you? pic.twitter.com/DzG58XneQZ — JC – Former World Champion LLC (@JoshOnAir) March 22, 2025

You’re Not Full Yet?

I like my ice cream without crab legs thank you. Let’s face it, there’s probably a good chance that your White Sox are taking it on the chin again. What to do to bring your fans back when you have the worst team in baseball?

So you go for a walk to forget about the latest travesty on the field and pass this lovely item. Nah, you don’t pass this item:

New massive White Sox milkshake just dropped 👀 Introducing the Celebration Cake Shake 🎂 Made with Birthday Cake ice cream, confetti cake, a pinwheel cookie and a maraschino cherry (via @whitesox) pic.twitter.com/zkGE271Mxf — MLB (@MLB) March 19, 2025

There’s a good chance if you go to a ballgame, you’re going to find something you never thought you’d see in a ballpark. The times they really are a changing. Of course nobody could blame you if you just want a good old fashioned burger:

New at @Orioles games this season: The Warehouse Burger — Two beef patties topped with queso fundido, fried onions, Grillo’s Pickle de Gallo and Whistle Sauce, served on a pretzel bun. pic.twitter.com/dh29FkICAL — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 11, 2025

They don’t make em like thy used to. Play Ball! And let’s eat. And eat some more.