The Yankees Are Ruining The World Series

Oct 28, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Dodger Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in game three of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There’s only one way. It’s only been done once. It was done to the Yankees. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was on the other side. That was in an LCS. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 in the history of the world series.

Otherwise what an epic colossal fail for the Yanks. The 4-2 final scores in games two and three flatters them. The Freddie Freeman hits a home run every day thing continued unabated.

The advantage they were supposed to have in the starting pitching department has fizzled. Now that they’ve finally reached the Dodgers bullpen game it barely matters.

Walker Buehler who had to be wondering for most of the season if he would ever returned to form has found a new form. He’s not throwing as hard but he’s returned the swing and miss to his game. Once again the Yanks swung and missed.

It’s hard to believe that one swing of a bat could destroy an entire team and a game one swing at that but the pinstripers have been on stun since Freeman’s slam shocked them and the baseball world.

Plenty of blame to go around

The criticism of manager Aaron Boone for his selection of Nestor Cortes to face Freeman in the tenth inning of game one is legit and will be tough for him to shake. Cortes not having thrown a pitch in weeks and lefthander Tim Hill available.

To put this all on Boone is unfair but that was a biggie. The Yanks starting pitching has put the team behind the eight ball in both games that followed. First Carlos Rodon chased in the 4th after surrendering four runs, way more than the suddenly anemic Yanks can handle.

Then Clarke Schmidt tossed four straight balls to Shohei Ohtani to start game three, never finding out if the shoulder injury would inhibit Ohtani’s swing. two batters later Freeman was homering in a record fifth straight series game and two runs looked like too much.

Aaron Judge did draw a walk but his 0-3 leaves his series at 1-12 and the latest strikeout makes seven of the eleven outs by K. and his career post season numbers are somehow going from bad to worse.

Judge had plenty of company in game three. Giancarlo Stanton had two of the Yankees five hits but the rest of the top five? Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, Judge and Jazz Chisholm went a combined 0-13. Alex Verdugo’s 2 run homer with two out in the ninth, down 4-0. was all there was.

So all the Yankees have to do now is, everything that’s never been done before.

Giddy Up.