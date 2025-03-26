Uber for JC to Yankee Stadium?

The familiar Town Taxi sign atop one of their cabs outside their offices on Cit Ave in Hyannis. Mandatory Credit: Steve Heaslip / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

JC Escarra’s path to the New York Yankees is anything but typical. The 29-year-old catcher was balancing life as a substitute teacher and driving for Uber while pursuing his baseball dream.

To support his family, he even took on tutoring roles and teaching overseas baseball. Despite these challenges, Escarra never gave up on his passion for the game, believing that his dedication would eventually pay off.

Grinding through independent leagues

After going underrated and overlooked by major league organizations, Escarra spent years playing for independent clubs. During this time he was earning just $400 every two weeks, but he stayed committed to improving his craft.

If my math is correct JC Escarra said he was making $400 every 2 weeks to making just over $28,500 every 2 weeks now that he's made the Yankees 26 man roster — PJ_NYY Fan 6+ decades (@originaluyf1950) March 24, 2025

JC Escarra’s ability to stay resilient through the grind showcased his unwavering commitment. His perseverance, dedication, and skill paid off when he caught the attention of Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Spring training surprise

After being invited to Yankees spring training, Escarra seized the opportunity. Over 48 at-bats, he posted an impressive .333 batting average with three homers and 8 RBIs, proving he belongs on the bigger stage.

His ability to handle pitchers with ease and contribute offensively turned heads and earned him a backup catcher role behind Austin Wells heading into the upcoming regular season.

Big-league debut

Now, Escarra stands on the brink of making his MLB debut. With the Yankees opening their season against the Milwaukee Brewers, he hopes to hear his name called and fulfill a lifelong journey.

The moment @jcescarra told his mom that he made it to The Show 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Rc9X4sPOdf — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 22, 2025

An inspiration

Escarra’s story is one of perseverance and adaptability. From driving for Uber to catching for the New York Yankees, he exemplifies the relentless pursuit of excellence.

His journey resonates with aspiring athletes, reminding them that dedication and belief in oneself can turn even the most improbable dreams into reality. Fans around the league will be eager to see if his inspiring journey continues to unfold on the biggest stage in baseball.