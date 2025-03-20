Oh, So You Wanna make it to MLB?

Sunday, March 16, 2025; Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen blows a kiss to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run. Mandatory Credit: Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s every kid’s dream: make it to the show. They admire their favourite athletes, imagining the times playing with the legends.

Surely it’s not hard… Right?

The odds of making it

According to the NCAA, there are around 492,000 high school baseball players. Of the nearly half-million kids, only 7.5% of those continue playing in college.

On the next level, only 9.9% of college players get drafted and of that group, only 10% of the players play a considerable time in the majors. Quick math: that’s only 0.0008% of high school players who make it big.

Talent and development

Raw talent opens the door to success, but refining those skills is what makes the difference.

Scouts are looking for a combination of different abilities, so building all the necessary skills is crucial. Position players need to focus on power, speed, and defensive skills. Pitchers must work on velocity, command, and an arsenal of pitches.

College versus draft route

Players coming out of high school have two different route options and they each have their pros and cons.

College players get exposure against top competition but may get injured before the big leagues or tank their stock. Coming out of high school, you could make it big quickly, but the majority of the time, those players spend years in the minor leagues.

College has been the mainstream of players in recent years, with 70% of MLB rosters in 2024 having a roster with a majority of players from college.

Surviving the minors

The minor leagues are a proving ground. You need grit to move up from Single-A to Triple-A, hoping for the ultimate call-up.

Only a fraction succeeds, with frequent long bus rides, modest pay, and constant pressure.

NEW: Minor League Baseball players just received their first paycheck in 6 months. After spending all winter and spring training for the season, minor leaguers got checks for about $50. Over 1,000 players are demanding backpay from billionaire owners for Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/5UQEHB3bGi — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 29, 2022

Mental and physical endurance

A strong mind separates future stars from the rest. Between injuries and fierce competition, you have to be perseverent and adaptable.

The path to MLB is anything but easy. But don’t let that turn anyone away. Anything’s possible after all.