Will Mariners Waste Great Pitching Again?

The Seattle Mariners may have the best rotation in the American League but it may not be enough to secure a post season spot. The 2024 season which had them riding high, ended with a fired manager and a blown opportunity.

Logan Gilbert was a perfect example of that, leading the league in innings and WHIP but only managing a 9-12 won-loss record. For his efforts Gilbert placed sixth in AL Cy Young voting.

Mariners blow huge lead

After winning nine of ten, the Mariners sat at 44-31 on June 18th. There they were, a full ten games up on the AL West. By the fourth of July the fireworks had gone out and the lead twindled to a mere two games. The worst however was yet to come.

The bottom fell out with eight losses in nine games, dropping the team to five hundred at 64-64 and on August twenty-second the Mariners fired manager Scott Servais. He had been in charge since 2016 and enjoyed one playoff appearance.

Former Mariners catcher Dan Wilson took over and while they finished up 21-13 under him, it wasn’t enough. The eighty five wins was painfully one short of both Kansas City and Detroit who both played in the post season.

Great pitching not enough

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out where things went wrong. The starting rotation of Logan Gilbert (27), George Kirby (26), Bryce Miller (25), Luis Castillo (31) and Bryan Woo (24) were all better than league average.

Andrés Muñoz led a solid bullpen and they the ran out a total pitching example day after day. They tied the Atlanta Braves by allowing the fewest runs in baseball. You do that and miss the post season? Your hitting was easily the culprit.

It was certainly painful to watch a pair that departed after the 2023 season go on and have big seasons elsewhere. Teoscar Hernandez went from an OPS+ of 108 in Seattle to an elite 137 with the champion Dodgers. Eugenio Suarez from 103 to 116 with the Diamondbacks.

Finding the hitting

So far Mariners general manager Justin Hollander has been unable to make moves to help the area that cost them so much last season. Christian Walker who was a target, signed with rival Houston. Meanwhile rumours have followed Castillo’s name around.

The Orioles seem a good target. They could use a starter to replace free agent Corbin Burnes at the front end of their rotation and they have a bevy of good young hitters.

They need a third baseman. Alex Bregman is available but he wants plenty. They could use a DH though word is they’ve talked about bringing back Justin Turner who just turned forty but was still somewhat effective after coming over from Toronto mid season.

There’s plenty of time and players available. Clearly the Mariners are strong on pitching and weak on hitting and without change will probably end up wasting another season of a young still afordable rotation.