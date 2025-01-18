Position Battles – AL West

The AL West or the Astros division. They’ve won it seven of the last eight seasons including the last four in a row. There were changes in Houston this off season, same for the 2023 world series champs in Arlington Texas.

Houston Astros

With the signing of Christian Walker and trade of Kyle Tucker, the Astros have moved their trouble spot from first base to the outfield.

The entire Houston outfield is in question especially with expected move to almost fulltime DH duty for Yordan Alvarez. Choose you favourites from Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Taylor Trammel. Jacob Melton and Mauricio Dubon

At present four rotation spots are spoken for, that leaves quite the battle for number five. Lance McCullers Jr. is throwing after missing two full seasons.

Things will get more crowded as the season ticks. Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy are expected back by the end of June and J.P. France is throwing again as well. For now Hayden Wesneski sit in the last spot

Los Angeles Angels

Shortstop Zach Neto is progressing after shoulder surgery in early November.

“He’s doing great,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said. “As good as we can hope. No timeframe. He’ll come to spring and we’ll see where he’s at. When he’s ready to play, he’ll play.”

Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery were picked up in the off season and both can play shortstop.

Is third base still Anthony Rendon’s? Not so fast, more Minasian :

“We need him healthy. We need him on the field. He knows that. He knows the expectations coming into camp. We talked about it. He’s gonna have to come in and show us he can still play and earn the right to play every day.”

Kingery who is six years removed from full time big league at bats can play there too.

If Jorge Soler is the DH then the battle for the last outfield spot features Jo Adell, Mickey Moniak or Gustavo Campero.

The rotation with newcomers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks seems set as does Ben Joyce in the closer role.

Sacramento Athletics

There are surprisingly no openings in the A’s everyday line up. Gio Urshela comes over to play third base. Miguel Andujar and Esteury Ruiz will try to grab at bats away from perhaps Seth Brown.

Not much open in the rotation either. Joey Estes and Mitch Spence come in at four and five. J.T. Ginn, Osvaldo Bido, Hogan Harris, Brady Basso are all hopefuls and Ken Waldichuk will be back by mid season.

Seattle Mariners

Let’s start with a most solid rotation and closer Andrés Muñoz, No openings unless they trade Luis Castillo. This team needs to hit more.

The Mariners would love to upgrade their infield where the current names include: Luke Raley, Ryan Bliss, Leo Rivas, Dylan Moore and Donovan Solano. Moore is a gold glover to he’ll play second or third.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers have already done the heavy lifting for the line up bringing in Jake Burger and Joc Peterson. Newcomer Kyle Higashioka will grab at bats from Jonah Heim behind the plate. The rest just need to get and stay healthy.

Starting staff looks ready to go. Is it a six man rotation? If not, does Kumar Rocker have a spot with former Twin Tyler Mahle ready to start again?

And who’s the closer here. Kirby Yates is gone. That leaves plenty of choices but none that grab you. Chris Martin and Robert Garcia at this point seem to front the choices.