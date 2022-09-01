Watch: MMA Fighter Horrifyingly Slams Opponent Directly On His Head in their match

MMA fighter Ray Waters put the stamp on his victory over Leivon Lewis at LFA 140 by dropping him on Lewis’ head in the middle of their match.

On Friday in New Town, North Dakota, Ray Waters and Lewis squared off on the main card of LFA 140. With the victory, both welterweights hoped to get one step closer to competing for the crown.

Waters and Lewis were a little reluctant to start their fight at LFA 140, with a tough fight early on. The tide turned in Waters’ favor as he tossed Lewis to the canvas and Lewis landed on the top of his head.

MMA fighter Ray Waters defeated Leivon Lewis at LFA 140

Watch as Waters turns the tide of the fight with a nasty slam.

Ray Waters slamming Leivon Lewis on his head moments ago at #LFA140. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/CbRWKdfOG3 — Shawn Bitter (@mmawizzard) August 27, 2022



Lewis somehow didn’t fall unconscious and was able to fight the entire distance. Waters would eventually emerge victorious by unanimous decision.

Their have been several such event that have been occurred in the recent times in the world of MMA. Recently the first casualty in MMA has occured in India where a young fighter died.

MMA recently have been planning to added a concussion break in the sport of MMA that could prevent a much major loss during a takedown for knockout.

Waters started his professional career with a 3-0 record. Throughout his brief fighting career, he competed in the LFA cage, defeating L.J. By Porte and Ovid Bojorquez.

Lewis was looking to get back on track after his first professional loss to current UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt at LFA 85 in July 2020.

Carlos Mota’s victory over Rizvan Abuev to win the vacant flyweight championship was the main event of LFA 140.

Also Read: Dana White casts doubt on Jon Jones’ participation in UFC 282, while he makes statements on Twitter