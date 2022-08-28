Dana White casts doubt on Jon Jones’ participation in UFC 282, while he makes statements on Twitter

UFC President Dana White is still hesitant to bring Jon Jones back to Las Vegas after Jones’ recent tease of a return at UFC 282.

Jon Jones has been out for more than two years since the light heavyweight title was vacated with a win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He is working on a return to heavyweight. But has yet to have a formal fight in the works or close to making it happen. .

Jones’ recent legal troubles have also delayed his planned return to the Octagon. Last September, he was arrested just hours after his UFC Hall of Fame ceremony for domestic violence battery and tampering with a vehicle. Jones had domestic violence charges against his then-fiancé dropped. But was forced to pay a fine for damaging a Las Vegas police vehicle.

Jones has never shied away from partying during his UFC career, sometimes to a fault. This caused some indecision between White and the UFC brass over how and where to book Jones.

Dana White is still unsure of the timetable for Jon Jones’ return

During his UFC 278 post-fight press conference. White was asked if there was any hesitation to add Jones to the UFC 282 card. Based on Jones’ recent legal issues in Las Vegas.

“Yeah, it’s not enough,” White admitted. “It’s not enough. He probably brought him to New York. [LAUGHS]”

Jones has been linked with a potential showdown with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou continues to recover from foot surgery and the exact prognosis for his return has yet to be determined. Jones himself recently indicated that UFC 282 is the target date for his return.

Jones appears to be closing in on his highly-anticipated heavyweight debut. Though his tendency to get into trouble outside the cage continues to make it difficult for White and the UFC to book him.

