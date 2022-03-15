Watch: Referee goes above and beyond to prevent an all-out riot at Brave CF 57

The rematch between Mohammad Fakhreddine and Mohamed Said Maalem in the Brave CF 57 co-main event had a lot of animosity heading into it, and the bad blood didn’t stop it from spilling over.

In celebration of his knockout victory over Maalem (11-4) on Friday’s card in Bahrain, Fakhreddine (15-4) went over his opponent’s corner and flipped the middle finger. As a result, one of the cornermen scaled the cage and jumped over it, prompting all hell to break loose.

Referee Aaron Wallace to the rescue!

Referee Aaron Wallace, to his credit, stepped in and kept the tumultuous scenario from spiralling out of control.

Wallace did his best to contain Fakhreddine. However, the cage burglar managed to break free and rushed Wallace with a winging punch. There were many people in the cage, so Wallace had to pull back a lot of men and separate people until cooler heads prevailed.

After a while, things calmed down enough for both men to gather in the cage’s middle to hear the results.

Don’t go starting post fight fights with the Vanilla Gorilla Aaron Wallace Cageside #BraveCF57 pic.twitter.com/GAq6TPP4jn — Noel O’Keeffe (@nok1980) March 11, 2022

Fakhreddine and Maalem have been at odds since their first fight in August at Brave CF 52. Maalem won the contest by TKO in the first round; however, the finish included many hits to the back of the head. The verdict was reversed to a no-contest when Fakhreddine filed an appeal with the Italian Federation of Grappling and Mixed Martial Arts.

Fakhreddine won the vacant Brave CF light heavyweight title in the rematch, but the scenario that followed laid the stage for a possible trilogy down the road.

Mohammad Fakhreddine 🆚 Mohamed Said Maalem pic.twitter.com/XuSYMEKYPN — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) March 11, 2022

