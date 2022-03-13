“Jackass” – “The Notorious” Conor Mcgregor fires’ back at Jake Paul’s claim of KO-ing the Irishman

Conor McGregor retaliated against Jake Paul as two fresh targets, and one from the past took aim at the Irishman’s boxing abilities.

The world knows that the PRBLM CHILD is quite desperate or instead wants nothing more than to fight “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. Jake Paul has gone to lengths to seal a deal with the UFC to fight Conor. But, being the goofy showmen that he is, Conor McGregor replied to Paul’s call out with a hilarious post on his Twitter page. He was calling Jake Paul a “Jackass”.

McGregor has been active since injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s spent a lot of time bulking up and doing active rest. And now, as he gets closer to his summer return, he’s started hitting the pads.

When video footage of McGregor engaged in an outdoor training session was revealed, he exposed himself to criticism from both his colleagues and his detractors, or in this case, both.

McGregor’s work was described as “embarrassing” by Jake Paul, who told McGregor, “Your chin (is) wide open with no head movement for the PRBLM CHILD right hand of God.”

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor trolls Jake Paul to reply to his call out.

This isn’t the first time Paul has taken a swipe at McGregor. Paul even singled out the former champ-champ in his Dana White Diss Track.

Furthermore, Paul has been pursuing a battle with McGregor for about a year, roasting him at every opportunity. The YouTuber even made a “Sleepy McGregor chain,” which portrayed McGregor’s stance on the mat after being TKO by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor has never responded directly to Paul despite the jokes and challenges. Until Friday, that is.

Following Paul’s criticism of McGregor’s boxing technique, “The Notorious” tweeted the following video:

McGregor exclaimed, “Jackass!” before belting out a big chuckle after shadowboxing in bed for a few seconds.

