How to Unlock Gold Camo in CoD Modern Warfare 2: Step by Step Guide

After getting released on October 28, 2022 CoD Modern Warfare 2 is getting filled with more exciting features by the day. As players dive deeper into the game, they get to enjoy not only the amazing graphics, but also the in-game content that gets added ever so often. For now, the game is filled with interesting challenges, new features and content. The latest challenge is the one in which players get a chance to get their hands on the Gold Camo in CoD Modern Warfare 2. While the game is highly rewarding when you finish the tasks, the most sough after are the ones camo rewards. Let us look at ways to unlock the Gold Camo in CoD Modern Warfare 2 in the small guide we have prepared for you.

For the unversed, the Gold Camo is a major camo from the last game and unlocking it is a task that players like to follow religiously. A series of challenges have to be finished in order to get your hands on this advanced camo. Follow this step by step guide to unlock it.

Also read: CS:GO data miner finds new VACnet anti-cheat measures

How to Unlock Gold Camo in CoD Modern Warfare 2 with the help of challenges

Less than 115 hours after CoD MW2 release, Twitch streamer @Reidboy24 becomes World's First to unlock all 51 guns in gold camo… Dude is nuts pic.twitter.com/UDjPvQPLuo — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) November 1, 2022

Complete the following challenges that are going to help you unlock the Gold Camo in CoD Modern Warfare 2. These challenges will be explained on the basis on gun type. Players will have to finish these and get their hands on the camo.

Base Challenges for Assault Rifles:

Players should get a particular number of kills (50)

Players should get at least 50ADS Kills

Complete the 10 Double Kills challenge

Lastly, get 15 Kills from Behind

Camo Challenges to get SMGs:

Players should be able to get at least 50 kills

The second challenge asks for players to get at least 50 ADS kills

Base Challenges available for the MK Rifles:

Players need to get 50 Kills

Players have to get 30 Kills while crouched

Gold Mastery Camo Challenge Missions:

Kill three opponents without dying for at least ten times.

These challenges are currently what you need to complete to get your hands on the Gold Camo and get it unlocked. However, these are bound to change or get extended as more and more weapon skins get added in the game. It is best to finish the challenges before more skins get added in the mix and make it tough for the players to concentrate on the current few challenges that they have right now

Also Read: NFS Unbound Palace Edition details: Early access, exclusive Driving Effects, and more