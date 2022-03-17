“No body over there has done anything in this league”: Russell Westbrook comments on the Timberwolves’ trash talking

Russell Westbrook said no one on the Timberwolves has done anything in the league to make him care about their trash-talk.

It was another baffling display from the former NBA MVP, as he shot just 5/12 from the field. The abysmal shooting night is nothing new.

Russell Westbrook has been in the slump of his career. Today, he averaged just a meager 15 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals.

While for many this would be a good outing, for the nine-time all-start these numbers are merely a glimpse into his true potential.

Westbrook says he’s immune to heckling and trash-talking

In a post-match interview following the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook was asked how he feels about the trash talking.

He shrugged off the question, saying “I honestly don’t pay any mind to it”. He further added that none of the Timberwolves have done anything relevant in this league.

Seeing as how he has gone out of his way to add further comments, we can say that it did affect him. There were no conflicts on the court despite the trash-talking.

Westbrook’s statement does hold some weight. The current Timberwolves team sits pretty in the 7th seed and the true test is yet to come.

The Lakers meanwhile are struggling and have been 2-8 in their last 10 games. The team will benefit if Westbrook finds a way past his struggles.

As the playoff picture starts to form, the Lakers have a tough road ahead. LeBron James has been in good form and the return of Anthony Davis is eagerly awaited.

The key, however, would be Russell Westbrook gaining back his form. Without his elite passing ability and skillset, it will be tough for the Lakers to advance.