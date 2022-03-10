“Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook, the only two PGs to score 23,000 points”: In their horrendous lost to the Rockets, Brodie achieved a personal accomplishment

Russell Westbrook scored 30 points against the Rockets – that put him in the realm of Oscar Robertson. Again.

Point guards usually don’t feature high on the top-scoring list. But Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook seem to buck the trend. They are the only 2 point guards to have scored 23000 points. Stephen Curry is on track to be the next guard to enter this esteemed list.

Russell was one point away from crossing the mark coming into the Houston game. His 30 points put him at 23,029 points. The list could have been much bigger if Jerry West would have counted as a pure point guard because, in his listings, he also played in the shooting guard position.

A pass-first position meant that not many PGs ever got to take shots in the eras gone by. But with changing trends and even centers taking three-pointers, we can see more guards entering this list soon. Ja Morant, Trae Young, and Luka Doncic will end their career higher than both the players with the current record.

Russell Westbrook was decent in the loss to the Houston Rockets – But decent does not win games

Despite scoring 30 points and having a good shooting night, Westbrook had a negative +-. That shouldn’t be held against him though, since almost everyone bar Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel. and Avery Bradley had negatives in their stat sheet.

(Westbrook scoring 2 of his 30 points of the night)

The Lakers put up a horror show of an Overtime against the league’s worst Houston Rockets, which led the Twittersphere to go ballistic. Already 8 games behind .500, this loss puts them 9 games behind and almost definitely out of the play-in tournament. Frank Vogel should take the bold decision of benching his “star” players, and let the youngsters have a chance at it.

The season is almost done for the Lakers, and there is nothing much left to play for. LeBron is playing for his stats and with his age, he needs to slow down if he wants to prolong his career.

