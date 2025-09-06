Kelley Earnhardt Joins NASCAR Fans in Adorable Moment as Kyle Larson’s Youngest Son Cooper Starts Preschool

Kyle Larson’s children are each charting their own course. In July, his daughter Audrey and son Owen competed in the Junior Sprint event at the BC39 presented by Avanti Windows and Doors, while his youngest, Cooper Donald Larson, born December 31, 2022, just took his first step into preschool.

Advertisement

Larson’s wife, Katelyn, shared the milestone on Instagram with a photo of Cooper holding a chalkboard that read, “Cooper First Day of Preschool; I am 2 years old; I Love Mommy; I want to be a Basketball player when I grow up,” with colorful chalks.

Wearing a cheerful grin, a small blue backpack, and blue, black, and white shoes, Cooper looked ready for the new chapter. Katelyn captioned the post: “My sweet baby boy ,” prompting fans and friends to flood the comments with support.

While one fan wrote, “He is so precious,” Halie Deegan’s mother, Marissa, wrote, “So cute!!” while another fan marveled, “No way !? That was fast! Good luck Cooper.” Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing: “OMG, was he just not born yesterday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katelyn Larson (@mrs_katelynlarson)

Just a week earlier, Katelyn had posted back-to-school photos of Audrey and Owen holding similar slates. Owen’s read, “Owen First day of 5h grade; I am 10 years old; I Love Dirt racing; I want to be a racecar driver when I grow up.” Audrey’s slate stated, “Audrey First Day of 2nd grade; I am 7 years old; I Love Sports; I want to be a Racecar driver when I grow up.”

Born in 2014, Owen Miyata already shows a deep love for racing, hinting he may one day follow his father’s path. Audrey Layne, born in 2018, brings joy while facing her alopecia journey with strength and resilience, embraced openly by the family.

Now with Cooper stepping into preschool and dreaming of basketball, all three of his children are occupied. Meanwhile, Larson is balancing fatherhood with the pressures of NASCAR, where he looks to rebound at Gateway after a rocky start to the playoffs at Darlington.