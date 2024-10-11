“100% For Carnage And Highlights”: NASCAR Accused Of Manufacturing Drama With Roval Changes

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) smokes his tires braking into turn four during the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Charlotte Roval is already one of the trickiest tracks to overcome for NASCAR drivers. However, the management has now gone ahead and reconfigured it to be a more difficult challenge ahead of the Round of 12 elimination race this season.

Three striking changes have been made to the oval-road course hybrid and they’re bound to test the drivers to their limits. But what exactly is the purpose behind these changes?

The track’s president, Greg Walter, stated that the updates were made owing to his team’s nature to be “constructively discontent.” He pointed the finger at the fans and detailed that the changes were made to satisfy them through a more interesting racing spectacle that allowed better passing.

Track President of @CLTMotorSpdwy, Greg Walter, previews the changes made to the ROVAL. ↪️ pic.twitter.com/uRfeRYiXsz — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) October 10, 2024

But the fandom has not been pleased with what it has seen so far. The first change that has been made is to the straightaway after Turn 5. It has been extended to create a new right-sweeping Turn 6.

This juncture then leads to a narrow hairpin on Turn 7. The final transition comes as a narrower corner through Turns 15, 16, and 17. According to Walters, all these additions are going to create new braking zones and subsequently make for better passing at the venue.

But what these zones can also do is create a lot of chaos. Cars can get into each other over the narrow crossings and stack up the entire field. This possibility is what has led fans to believe that NASCAR is purposefully creating scenarios that will lead to drama.

They responded to a discussion initiated by veteran reporter Jeff Gluck on X to let their thoughts on the reasons behind the reconfiguration known.

Just curious: Why do you all think they made these changes to the Roval layout? Interested to see if we are of the same mind on this. https://t.co/ndkRHrbxyl — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 10, 2024

Fans’ reaction to Roval’s changes

Followers of the sport did not mince any words as they spoke about the track’s reconfiguration. One fan stated, “Because they want carnage in turn 7, being an elimination race they want to make it as much of a crapshoot as humanly possible.”

Several viewers look forward to the upcoming race and have high expectations for it. A regular race without any notable events is the last thing they want out of it. Leave it to NASCAR to ensure that they get something to speak about.

Another said, “I see 2 new audiences being catered to: gaming and betting communities, not just the traditional gear head market. Need to have different drivers and teams winning. Can’t do it with the car alone, so you change the track.”

Sure enough, these changes could lead to a wildcard finish that sees the most unlikely drivers reach victory lane. But is this the ideal way to reach that outcome?

Yet another wrote, “100% for carnage and highlights for engagement. This change wasn’t made for any real competition sake. Just another area for dive bombs.”

Yet another fan expressed on similar lines, “To create drama and chaos just like every other change Nascar makes. They don’t care about racing as a sport anymore. They just want wrecks and bedlam.”

To create drama and chaos just like every other change Nascar makes They don’t care about racing as a sport anymore. They just want wrecks and bedlam — Money Talks (@MoneyTalks1992_) October 10, 2024

Whatever the reason, Sunday’s race is bound to test the skill of every driver on the field. From road course masters like Shane van Gisbergen to championship favorites like Kyle Larson, everyone will be hoping to tackle the new turns with expertise.

The average fan can expect a highly entertaining event that is likely to have the least expected driver as the winner. Catch the action live as the green flag drops on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET.