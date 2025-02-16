mobile app bar

“In a Position That I Never Saw Myself”: Jimmie Johnson Reflects on Shifting Priorities Amid New NASCAR Role

NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 15, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Jimmie Johnson is ready to mark his 699th NASCAR Cup Series start with the 2025 Daytona 500 race this weekend and then later this year, his 700th appearance with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. However, the current season will see him cap his participation at these numbers after running nine races last year, primarily due to his new role as the majority owner of the Legacy Motor Club.

With his responsibilities now extending beyond the track, Johnson is shifting his focus towards enhancing the team’s performance. Reflecting on this new chapter, Johnson shared, “I’m now in a position that I never saw myself being in. Being the majority owner has changed everything. I was part of the ownership process before… I find myself in a completely new position. The ownership side is where I need to be and what I need to be focused on.”

He further detailed, “My focus has moved away from the driver’s seat. It’s now ‘What can I do to help Legacy Motor Club?’ We want to improve the results and expand the profile. That’s my job.”

Johnson revealed that his initial ambition never included team ownership; his focus was solely on racing for as long as possible. However, his perspective shifted during his tenure with Chip Ganassi, a former driver who transitioned into a highly successful team owner. The experience, coupled with the development of a partnership with Carvana, paved the way for his involvement with Legacy Motor Club.

Consequently, Johnson’s role has expanded beyond the racetrack. He is not only at the helm of a stock car team but also serves as a national spokesman for Carvana.

Johnson feels like a rookie driver again

Despite being one of NASCAR’s most lauded champions with seven Cup titles and a host of victories, Johnson’s transition to part-time racing in the Next Gen era has placed him in unfamiliar territory, akin to a newcomer. He himself likened the experience to his rookie year, stating:

“It feels like 2002. I’m the new guy. I have the yellow stripe on my back,” talking about the rookie stripes once mandated for new drivers. “The 1.0 of Jimmie was a driver, and I earned the right to have some swagger and confidence in how I walked through the garage, and I find myself starting all over again,” he confessed.

Last year’s manufacturer switch has been a challenging adjustment for Johnson and his team. The focus now is on whether his team can fully adapt to the Toyota cars this season and enhance their performance.

