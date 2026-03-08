Natalie Decker Opens Up on Feeling Restricted in NASCAR as a Woman: “It Was Not Fun”

Drivers face many obstacles while climbing to the top of motorsports, and for the most part those challenges differ from driver to driver. But women across racing disciplines around the world have often faced a similar roadblock, and Natalie Decker recently opened up about what she experienced in NASCAR.

Decker revealed that early in her career in the ARCA Menards Series, people around her pushed for tight control over how she looked and what she said in public. In her view, those expectations placed her inside a box.

Talking to Samantha Busch on her podcast, Certified Oversharer, Decker narrated, “Lots of people from back when I first started racing in the ARCA series.”

“The team owners were very like you have to always wear sunglasses, you have to dress like this, and you can say this, you can’t say that. And it was not fun. I’m like, where’s the personality? I want my fans to truly know who I am. Like they want to know the story. They want to be a part of the story,” she added.

For Decker, those rules felt like a straitjacket. The situation at times made her question whether she wanted to stay in racing if the path forward meant hiding parts of herself. Over time, however, she chose to speak her mind and let the chips fall where they may.

The change has also carried business value. Sponsors often look for drivers who can stand out from the crowd, and personality can help open doors that remain closed to those who keep their cards close to the vest.

Decker believes sports should leave room for fun and individuality rather than operating on autopilot. She recalled that the scrutiny once extended to even the smallest details. Something as simple as clothing during a podcast appearance could draw criticism earlier in her career. Instead of showing up in casual attire, she felt pressure to stick to a look that fit a mold tied to racing tradition.

As the years passed and she gained distance from the voices that once shaped her image, Decker began to rethink those limits. In her view, hiding her personality did little to strengthen connections with fans or help move her career forward.

Drivers connect with fans through their stories as much as their results. Fans want to follow people, not just helmets behind a steering wheel, and when answers feel scripted, that connection can fade.

Eventually, the 28 year old adopted a new mindset. She decided to be herself and accept whatever reaction followed. Some fans may embrace that openness, while others may turn away. But for her, the trade off is worth it if it means living life in the driver’s seat.