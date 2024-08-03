100 Million Dollars: NASCAR’s Economic Impact in Iowa After Successful Experiment

NASCAR traveled to Iowa for the first time to hold a Cup Series in the Hawkeye State this season. Though there were initial criticisms about the Iowa Speedway being partially repaved, the race went down without any issues. Defending champion Ryan Blaney ended up as the winner and the entire ordeal has proven to be hugely beneficial for the state and the city of Newton.

Local news channels have reported that as much as $100 million has been generated in revenue due to the influx of NASCAR’s premier tier. But the credits for the overall impact do not go solely towards it. The NTT IndyCar Series held a race at the track shortly after and saw a similar positive result, generating another $100 million. IndyCar has since extended its contract with the state to continue visiting.

Track President Eric Peterson expects NASCAR to follow along and extend its contract too. He told KCCI, “It exceeded every expectation we had. Fans did everything to support this with the sold-out race. So, you know, we’ll make an announcement here probably by the end of the summer. We are really excited.” The excitement was reflected by people on the other end as well.

Crew chief Rodney Childers wrote on his X handle, “I loved this race track and the area.. We appreciate all the hard work of the track and @NASCAR to make this happen. And I hope we go back for many years to come..” Blaney added, “The crowd tonight was awesome. Packed house. (If) that doesn’t make you want to come back here, I don’t know what will.”

With the benefits that all parties have received there is no doubt that NASCAR will return to Iowa next year. But the desire to have the sport back isn’t just about money for the state. Locals and administrators have been basking in the boosted morale and energy that such big events push into the region.

“The kind of impact that this has is bigger than just the weekend,” the city’s development specialist Craig Armstrong said. “It radiates out from that and really begins to build not only dollars and cents, but morale.” Hopes are that a multi-year arrangement will be announced soon. Notably, Iowa has been long trying to get the Cup Series to hold a race in the short track. It played host to the Xfinity Series between 2011 and 2019. The second tier returned in 2024 as well alongside its superior counterpart’s entry.