“11 Against the World”: NASCAR Fans Chime on on How Denny Hamlin & 23XI ”Look Desperate” Amid New Charter Lawsuit Developments

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports are going all in with their fight against NASCAR. The latest development in the antitrust lawsuit saga is that the teams have sought some of the biggest sporting leagues in the world to turn over sensitive financial information. The teams believe that knowledge of what these leagues pay their teams will help make a strong case.

The IndyCar Series, owned by Roger Penske, is one of the leagues that it hopes to compel into providing the data alongside Formula 1, the NFL, the NBA, and the NHL.

It has filed motions with district courts in Colorado and New York City asking the league owners to comply. While some may view this as valiant, many don’t.

A considerable number of NASCAR fans on social media believe that the teams are getting desperate through these actions and that they need to stop. Bob Pockrass announced news of the subpoena to the IndyCar Series on his Twitter handle, and the fans reacted with no love for the Michael Jordan-Denny Hamlin-led protest.

One asked, “Does this mean I can subpoena my competitors so that they have to reveal what they pay their associates so that I can then go ask my employer for a raise?” A fair question that seems quite absurd when viewed at a minor scale. But one fan understood the meaning of Hamlin’s flag from Martinsville.

They wrote, “11 against the world. Now you know.” Another comment came across as pretty harsh and read, “23XI and Front Row really look desperate. Hopefully, this is the first step in getting this entire thing thrown out of court. The courts shouldn’t be used by the elites to make themselves richer. The whole thing is disgraceful.”

23XI Racing and FRM are the only two teams that haven’t signed the new charter agreements yet. By whatever means, NASCAR has forced all the other team owners to sign it. It is increasingly becoming a doubt if this fight will yield any positive results for the teams. If lost, it could be catastrophic to say the least.

One fan who doubted the same happening wrote, “If they are going to these lengths, something must be slipping away on their end …. Seems quite aggressive to now be pulling other leagues into the space.” Another declared, “I am pro-FRM/23XI but if I am any of these leagues, I tell them to pound sand and I help NASCAR with any legal help I can provide.”

These motions are a method for the teams to make a “yardstick comparison” to see what their revenues would have been if they were a part of the other leagues. The teams also believe that the leagues have no valid reason to refuse the request. It remains to be seen how well this plays out.