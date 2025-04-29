Everything About Chase Elliott Fan and MLB Legend Chipper Jones’ Gripe With Joey Logano

Chipper Jones, the eight-time MLB All-Star with the Atlanta Braves, clearly hasn’t lost his competitive edge — despite being retired from pro baseball for over a decade.

Advertisement

Jones recently made his feelings clear on how Team Penske driver Joey Logano reacted to his teammate’s victory in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Talladega Superspeedway this past Sunday.

Just as Logano appeared furious, unleashing a profanity-laden rant at Cindric for not helping him win the second stage of the race, Jones took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his disgust with the three-time Cup Series champion.

“Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national TV, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him.

“Some people are ‘hooray for our team, as long as I’m the star’ as every team has them. Hendrick, RCR, JGR, Penske, etc. Sometimes karma is glorious,” wrote Jones, certainly not holding back any emotions.

He even went as far as tagging Joey Logano in his post. Former NASCAR Cup driver turned broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. also seemed amused by the level of trash-talking.

Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people… — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 27, 2025

Austin Cindric, driving the No. 2 Ford Mustang for Roger Penske, clinched the win at NASCAR’s largest venue last Sunday, a place known for its spectacular crashes and unpredictable nature of racing.

Was Cindric’s win a coincidence?

Despite what one might say, Cindric has proven himself to be a proficient superspeedway racer, with his debut victory in the sport’s top tier coming at the famed Daytona 500 in 2022.

However, Logano did not seem too pleased with his teammate’s achievement, calling him out at the end of the second stage for pushing Bubba Wallace to the green-white checkered flag instead of the #22 driver.

Since the 34-year-old has not won yet this season, stage racing is what the #22 crew and Logano himself seem to be focusing on, thus making those stage points even more crucial for the driver. But did that justify how the defending Cup Series champion reacted, knowing his radio was live? You be the judge on that one.

Jones became a voice for many within the sport’s fraternity who shared his sentiment. He even reacted to one of Logano’s post-race interviews, calling him out further for failing to congratulate Cindric after his achievement.

Despite getting carried away in the heat of the moment, Jones still expected a basic congratulations from Logano after emotions had simmered down. This, incidentally, did not arrive. “Couldn’t even congratulate @AustinCindric in the post race! #teamplayer At least he mentioned being selfish in the interview,” he wrote as a result.

Karma did have something in store for Logano as Jones predicted, with the #22 driver being disqualified after the race for missing a spoiler bolt on his car. “My day just keeps getting better,” a jovial Chipper reacted to the same.

Chipper Jones has one clear favorite in NASCAR

The 53-year-old retired star did not shy away from supporting one of NASCAR’s most popular faces, Chase Elliott. Having been born near Daytona Beach, Florida, his affinity for stock car racing was bound to grow.

Speaking about supporting his favorite driver in the sport, he made things pretty clear last year during an interview with FOX Sports, “I’m a huge Chase fan. He’s a big Braves fan. We’ve been buddies for a long time. I go to races. He goes to Braves games. We kind of scratch each other’s backs.”

With his outspoken stance on the Logano-Cindric ordeal now public, Chipper may have just gained even more popularity amongst NASCAR fans.