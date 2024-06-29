mobile app bar

NASCAR Nashville Preview & Betting Odds: Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell Look to Break Chevy Stronghold During 2024 Ally 400

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

Why Joe Gibbs Racing Could Prove to Be the Best NASCAR Team in 2024

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 10: Christopher Bell ( 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem Toyota) and Denny Hamlin ( 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Coca-Cola Toyota) during driver introductions before the 53rd Annual Quaker State 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA race on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Icon95322070914192

The NASCAR Cup Series has raced at the Nashville Superspeedway three times so far. Two of those races were won by Hendrick Motorsports drivers and one by Trackhouse Racing, both Chevrolet teams. This year, the bookies have given the nod to three Toyota drivers among the top five favorites to win the race. Unsurprisingly, they all belong to the powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing.

As per CBS Sports, Kyle Larson is still the favorite with 9-2 odds and Ross Chastain is at P4 with 15-2. However, the remaining three spots are occupied by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr, and Christopher Bell. The driver of the #11 car has the best odds out of the three with 11-2. He has had a tough few weeks recently but you can never count the 43-year-old veteran out.

Martin Truex Jr. has the next best odds for a Toyota driver with 7-1. The #19 driver will retire from full-time racing after the end of this season and would love to go out on a high. He is yet to win a race so far this year and Nashville might give him a golden chance to do so. It would also secure a spot in the playoffs for this year.

Rounding off the top five favorites to win is Christopher Bell. The 29-year-old has matched his season-best record of three race wins already. After winning last weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the JGR star will be confident about his chances going into the Nashville race. He has been among the most consistent drivers this season, finishing in the top 10 in six of the last seven races.

Toyota has won two of the last five races and it was Bell on both occasions who got the job done. Will they be able to break the three-race winning streak or will Chevrolet turn up and extend that run on Sunday? Only time will tell.

