2024 NASCAR Cup Series Stage Lengths: What Are the Stage Lengths at Different Tracks?

Since 2017, back when NASCAR housed the generation 6 cars, the sport has witnessed racing with stages. But stage cautions were chucked off of NASCAR’s road courses in 2023. In 2024, NASCAR is expected to bring back stage-cautions to all its tracks. But there is a new set of stage lengths at different tracks this time around.

Looking at short tracks like Richmond and Martinsville, the stage lengths remain the same as last year. However, when looking at the intermediate ovals like Texas Motor Speedway, the stage format of 80/160/266 is being tweaked slightly to 80/165/267.

On that note, Michigan remains the same.

Interestingly, there is a major change in the race at Daytona International Speedway. Instead of stage breaks on laps 64, 130, and 200, this year, there will be breaks on laps 35, 95, and 160.

Moving towards the street courses, there is going to be a significant change in the event in Chicago. Everyone knows how last year, the rain-drenched Grant Park 220 had to be cut short by 25 laps. This year, there will be stage breaks on lap 20, 45, and 75. Then, for the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway too, stage breaks were revised and set on laps 59, 100, and 160 instead of the way it was before (15/35/82).

As for the inaugural race at Iowa Speedway in June is just on another level, the first stage break will be at lap 70, the second at lap 210, and the third and the final one at lap 350.

Stage breaks to return to NASCAR road courses in 2024

Earlier in 2023, NASCAR had decided to not have stage breaks in its street courses simply because they felt like it would just tweak the x-factor by miles in the already thrilling road rash. However, one-caution races didn’t do anything but bring down the total race time at both Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen for a mere two hours, ten minutes, or even less. This had the sanctioning body reconsider its decision.

During an annual meeting, NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve O’ Donnell said, “We do want to look at the incentives during the race. There was a lot of challenges from the race teams of strategy, who stays out or points. “I think we want to take some time with the teams and drivers to figure out what’s the best use of that, maybe looking at the points system as well. But would anticipate stages, for sure.”

Therefore, it is obvious why NASCAR added stage breaks in the October race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Considering its prospects, this year, NASCAR has reconsidered their decision and has brought back stage-breaks for its road courses.