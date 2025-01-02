mobile app bar

“I Wanna Remind Him”: Owen Larson Trumps Dad Kyle Larson on Tulsa Shootout Day 3, Fans Nickname Him “Lunch Money”

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sep 21, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) and his son Owen after winning the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson and his 10-year-old son Owen are currently in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as participants in the 2025 Tulsa Shootout. The event began on December 30 and will run till the end of the week. On the second day of the competition (Day 3), Owen trumped his father with more heat race wins and grabbed heavy bragging rights.

Owen started his Junior Sprint Heat Race (Race 138) from the last position, eighth, and came first at the end of the eight laps. His performance came after Brexton Busch raced from sixth to first in his heat race of the same category (Race 135). The kid admitted in his post-race interview that he’d watched Busch race and took a page out of his book.

Kyle, meanwhile, lost to Frank Flud in the A-Class Main Winged Heat Race. He started seventh and finished second. Owen said with a smile after his win, “I wanna remind him,” when the interviewer asked who was going to remind Kyle that he did not have as many wins as his son yet. One can only imagine that the Cup Series champion would be proud of that fact.

Brexton has been racing in other categories apart from Junior Sprint and turning much of the spotlight on himself. He started seventh and finished fourth in the Restricted ‘A’ Class. That result advanced him to a Qualifier, which is the next step on the ladder to be one of the final 24 featured drivers.

Kyle Busch excels in the Tulsa Shootout following disappointing 2024 season

The two-time Cup Series champion is making up for his winless NASCAR season by racking up victories in his maiden Tulsa Shootout. He won his Non-Wing Outlaw Race (Race 58) and finished fifth in the Winged A-Class Race (Race 100). This came after he won a Winged Outlaw Race (Race 7) on the first day of competition.

The driver was spotted with a big smile on his face following the superior performances. He told FloRacing, “I tell you what man, these outlaw cars are so much fun because there’s so much power in them, and that Lucas Oil with that Lineman motor is the great combination. It was really, really ripping, ripping that high side. So, loved it.”

Kyle Larson had finished third in his Winged Outlaw Race on the first day (Race 6) and Christopher Bell had come in fourth (Race 14). Bell is yet to win a race in the shootout as well after the end of the second day.

