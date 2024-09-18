“Gone But Not Forgotten”: Sherry Pollex, Long-Time Partner of Martin Truex Jr., Remembered By NASCAR Fans

Sep 9, 2017; Richmond, VA, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (78) and his girlfriend Sherry Pollex pose with the NASCAR regular season trophy after the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a year since Martin Truex Jr.’s long-time partner Sherry Pollex tragically passed away after a long and hard battle with advanced ovarian cancer. On her first death anniversary, she remains in the mind of everyone in the broader NASCAR community as fans poured in with their messages, remembering her legacy.

Pollex and Truex Jr. dated for about 17 years before eventually parting ways in early 2023. Despite not being in a relationship, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver stayed by her side, supporting her in any way possible. Following her demise last year on September 18th, Truex stated, “From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease.”

He also spoke about how Pollex had a foundation called Sherry Strong, which is a part of the Martin Truex Jr. foundation. Through this organization, she worked tirelessly towards educating women regarding the symptoms and ways to fight Ovarian Cancer.

Despite her not being among us any longer, she is still fondly remembered by a lot of people. Recently, NBC shared a post in remembrance of Pollex on their social media and a bunch of NASCAR fans shared their memories and grief over her passing.

We pause to remember Sherry Pollex, an inspiration to all who knew her, on the anniversary of her passing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQI01M5Kc5 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 17, 2024

One fan mentioned, “Gone but not forgotten she will be remembered for every…“ Another person said, “WOW it’s been a year all ready! She left her mark on humanity with her gracious efforts to bring awareness to the effects of tackling cancer. Her legacy will live on.”

Another fan stated, “‘The best part of a good person never dies’ RIP Sherry you touched many.” One more person mentioned, “You are missed Sherry Pollex #NASCAR.”

Pollex had fought a long and hard battle. Despite struggles of her own she always made sure to try her level best to help other people who too were going through the same ailment. She will forever remain in the hearts and minds of NASCAR fans and family alike for a long time to come.