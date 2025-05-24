‘Chase Elliott Is the Worst One’: Kyle Larson’s Admission of NASCAR Drivers’ “Vanilla” Personalities Has Fans in Agreement

Comparing the personalities of the drivers within the Joe Gibbs Racing team, particularly during Kyle Busch’s tenure, and those at Hendrick Motorsports offers a revealing contrast. Gibbs drivers often show their authentic selves, whether through fiery rivalries or candid public remarks. HMS drivers, on the other hand, appear more measured or reserved, though Kyle Larson recently offered a candid observation that nudged this narrative in a new direction.

Speaking to Jenna Fryer about Pato O’Ward’s lively personality, Larson candidly remarked that his HMS teammates tend to play it safe.

“We’re all pretty vanilla at Hendrick. I feel like most of the IndyCar garage, though, has got good personalities. We need more guys like Pato in NASCAR,” he said, pointing to the need for more colorful characters in the Cup garage.

Larson’s comments, though not groundbreaking, resonated with fans, sparking a plethora of reactions. Many took the opportunity to critique the perceived stiffness at HMS, with some singling out Chase Elliott.

One fan squarely placed the blame on Rick Hendrick, commenting, “You can blame Hendrick for that. He neutered his guys from speaking.”

Another acknowledged Larson’s candor, remarking, “At least he’s honest,” while a third quipped, “I’m just glad they realize that they’re no different than cardboard. Elliot is the worst one sometimes it’s like they’re talking to a wall with him.”

One spectator suggested NASCAR could benefit from an international influx of talent akin to IndyCar, saying, “Part of it is the international flavor of Indy. In NASCAR if a foreign person comes all the good ole boys just put them in a wall till they leave. And then there is how the fans treat them…”

Yet, with HMS reigning as the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history, their focus seems squarely on performance rather than grabbing attention for their words or antics.

The team’s strategy leans on drivers known for maximizing machinery instead of courting controversy or embracing showmanship.

Moreover, Rick Hendrick’s longstanding practice of nurturing young talent may naturally yield a roster more polished and methodical, prioritizing skill refinement over headline-grabbing behavior.