“A Lot of It Was Family-Related”: Daniel Hemric Opens Up on Why His NASCAR Truck Series Switch ”Makes Sense”

Following his second full-time stint in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, Daniel Hemric has decided to return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion is getting ready for his third full-time season in the series, marking his first return since 2016.

Though some might view his move from the Cup Series to the Truck Series as a step backward, Hemric sees it differently. Reflecting on his career trajectory during an interview with Sirius XM NASCAR, Hemric shared some introspective thoughts:

“It’s a question that I actually had to lean heavily on to myself a couple of nights there, laying in bed, just, trying to think of what you wanted to achieve.”

“What are some of the goals that you want to accomplish? […] It ultimately came down to a lot of it was family related. So when I say taking a step back, or hear people say taking a step back, I’m like, my goodness, you’re still competing at one of the top three series of the sport that you only dreamed of competing at from the age of five,” he continued.

Hemric, a father of two with a daughter born in 2020 and a son in 2022, seems keen on carving out more family time. As a former Xfinity champion, the switch from the Cup Series, with its grueling 36-week schedule, to the Truck Series’ 25 races will offer Hemric a chance to balance racing with family life, competing in the third tier of NASCAR.

This year, the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing team is also set to commemorate NAPA’s 100th anniversary. The team owner Bill McAnally is confident that Hemric is the ideal choice to succeed Christian Eckes, who is moving to Kaulig Racing to compete in the Xfinity Series starting next year.

McAnally believes Hemric’s experience and prowess make him perfectly suited to spearhead this celebratory season.

2024 Season Review for Hemric

Hemric wrapped up his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series at P29 place, securing four top-10 finishes with an average finish of 22.9. Back in 2019, Hemric clinched the Sunoco Rookie of the Year title while driving the #8 car for Richard Childress Racing, ending that season 25th overall with one top-5 and one top-10 finish.

Turning to his Truck Series career, the newly appointed #19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet driver has made 50 starts and managed to finish 13 races in the top 5, with his highest season-ending position being 6th in 2016 while driving for Brad Keselowski Racing.

As for the 2025 season, Hemric’s crew chief role remains open as Charles Denike moves over to support Bubba Wallace at 23XI Racing in the Cup Series.

The change presents Hemric with a pivotal opportunity to bolster his resume in the Truck Series, probably setting the stage for a strong comeback to the Cup Series if he can capture victories or even secure a championship.