Daniel Hemric’s Wife Kenzie’s Emotional Admission on Why Returning to the NASCAR Truck Series Was Worth It for Their Family

NASCAR Craftsman Truck driver Daniel Hemric during qualifying for the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

After finishing 29th in points last season with Kaulig Racing, Daniel Hemric took a new course. He announced his return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for a full-time campaign in 2025 behind the wheel of the #19 Chevrolet of McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. His wife, Kenzie Hemric, believes it was the right call.

Hemric last raced full-time in Trucks in 2016, finishing P6 in the championship standings while driving for the now-defunct Brad Keselowski Racing. While some drivers might view the move to Trucks or Xfinity as a demotion, Hemric welcomed the move with open arms, driven by the chance to run up front and contend for a title.

Already a NASCAR Xfinity Series champion in 2021, Hemric wasted no time making his mark this season in Trucks. In just his fifth race, he won at Martinsville.

Reflecting on that moment, his wife, Kenzie Hemric — herself a former racer — shared that the victory made the transition back to the Truck Series more than worthwhile.

While speaking with Haley Dillon, Kenzie Hemric recalled, “I was full jumping up and down in the stands [when Hemric won]. Like, people around me were like ‘What is wrong with this lady? Like why is she jumping around like that?’

“But it was just really cool. So that’s why Daniel wanted to go back to the truck stuff is to compete for wins and get the kids to Victory Lane, so they could experience that. And it was so fun.”

She added, “Rustin’s core memory was daddy’s soaking wet. They sprayed him with water. ‘Daddy, soaking wet,’ is what he would say after... And then we say, “Rustin, what do you say when you take pictures?” And he’d go, “Woo!” So that was fun. It was all so worth it.”

Haley chimed in at this point, saying she hopes to one day feel that same rush when Ty Dillon wins a Cup race and they get to share in the celebration.

As for Hemric, who has never claimed a Truck Series title before, a championship win this season would be a landmark achievement for both his supporters and his family.

Currently, Hemric sits fourth in the driver standings, trailing leader Corey Heim by 73 points. In addition to his win, Hemric has earned two top-five finishes and another top-ten result this season.