“A Man Will Go Far and Wide”: Kyle Larson’s Latest Trip to Mexico Attracts Hilarious Leg-Pulling From the NASCAR Fraternity

After enduring one of his most disheartening weekends of the season, Kyle Larson appears to be already shifting gears toward the upcoming race in Mexico, or perhaps simply trying to clear his head. The Hendrick Motorsports driver recently posted a series of photos and videos from his trip to Mexico, showcasing moments of relaxation and lighthearted fun on his social media platforms.

Larson’s Instagram update featured three photos. The first showed him standing at the bow of a boat adorned with flowers, his name spelled out in white blooms. The second captured him laughing with a red flower tucked behind his ear while posing in front of a band. Finally, the third was a video where musicians serenaded him as he offered a thumbs-up to the camera before recording them with his phone.

Fans quickly joined in the fun, teasing him with comments. Jeff Gluck, prominent reporter at The Athletic, wrote, “A man will go far and wide for some DAP points,” while fellow Cup Series driver Noah Gragson quipped, “Love a good DAP trip” — indicating that Larson has gone to Mexico for NASCAR’s Driver Ambassador Program, which awards drivers points for promotional appearances.

Hailing from Mexico, Trackhouse Racing star Daniel Suarez was welcoming in his gesture toward Larson. He simply commented, “.” Meanwhile, one obvious Larson fan added, “My favourite and the best NASCAR driver…Welcome to Mexico City Miyatasan…¡¡¡Viva Larson!!!”

Larson’s weekend was anything but smooth. His second attempt at the demanding double duty, competing in both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, turned into a logistical and competitive nightmare. The Indy 500, delayed by rain for 43 minutes, ended prematurely when Larson crashed before the halfway point.

He then hustled to Charlotte, arriving just nine minutes before driver introductions for the Coca-Cola 600, where his race unraveled early again. Larson scraped the wall and spun during the first stage, capping off a frustrating weekend.

Afterward, he candidly admitted that while he’d love another shot at the Indy 500, attempting the double again might not be worth it due to the tight turnaround between events.

Hopefully, this brief Mexican getaway has recharged him and will help him make a strong comeback at Nashville Superspeedway next Sunday. Larson heads to the next race with an impressive average finish of 4.5 at the track and a chance to reclaim the winner’s trophy, having won the inaugural Cup Series race at the venue in 2021.