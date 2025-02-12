“One of the Videos I Show My Kids as Evidence”: Resurfaced Clip of Dale Earnhardt’s Crushing Performance Leaves Fans Nostalgic

Dale Earnhardt has wreaked havoc in plenty of NASCAR races over his dominant career. If it weren’t for the technological advancements that enable races to be recorded and stored, many wouldn’t even believe that such performances were possible. One such scintillating display from him was in the 1991 Busch Clash at Daytona.

NASCAR had introduced a new format for the exhibition event that season. Two 10-lap races were to be raced at the Daytona International Speedway. Following the first race, the field would be inverted based on the finishing position, and the second race would be conducted. Earnhardt started the first race from sixth place.

He took the lead in the second lap and kept it till the end. Ernie Irvan followed him across the finishing line. For the second race, he started from the back of the field. Slicing through the pack to take the lead in 10 laps was a near-impossible task. But not for the Intimidator. Within two laps of the second race, he was back in the front leading the field.

Mark Martin finished runner-up to him. Earnhardt himself couldn’t believe what he’d done. He told the press, “To come back leading the race in two laps, it was amazing to me. I didn’t believe we could do it. I told Teresa and [car owner] Richard Childress earlier in the week it would take King Kong to come from 14th in 10 laps, and I didn’t believe we could do it in two.”

Back then, the Clash was held at the World Center of Racing as a buildup event to the Daytona 500. His performance in the Clash earned him a status as the favorite to win the Great American Race. However, he finished in fifth place, with Irvan grabbing the winner’s honors.

It has been 34 years since Earnhardt pulled off the twin victory in the Clash. The moment still lives fresh in the memories of racing fans. One wrote on X, “It was spectacular to watch. And replays are still goosebumps.” Another added, “This will be one of the videos I show my kids as evidence of why Dale is the goat.”

When the Clash meant something — David Alexander (@14dalexander) February 11, 2025

For another fan, the footage of Earnhardt racing reflected how far the standards of the Clash had fallen. They said, “When the Clash meant something.” It was through feats such as these that the icon earned himself a strong place in the hearts of fans, and it is why drivers still struggle to fill his shoes.