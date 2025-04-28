mobile app bar

Christopher Bell Absolves Teammate Denny Hamlin for Wreck That Ended Talladega Outing

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) ride to pit road before the start of the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jul 10, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (20) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) ride to pit road before the start of the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Christopher Bell absolved teammate Denny Hamlin of blame for a wreck that took out both Bell and Chris Buescher in Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Heading into Lap 52, Bell was in the lead and Buescher was alongside as the field got up to speed after a caution.

Hamlin kept bumping Bell to keep him in the lead, but ultimately Hamlin wound up pushing a bit too hard, sending Bell sideways and into Buescher before Bell hit the inside retaining wall head-on.

“Denny’s a very experienced driver and knows what’s going on,” Bell told Frontstretch.com. “You have to push, I can’t say that enough, you have to push to be successful. It’s like Russian Roulette every time you get on the racetrack here. If you’re the lead car, you better hope that the guy behind you takes care of you,” Bell added.

Neither Bell nor Buescher were injured and Hamlin was able to continue on but still finished a disappointing 23rd in the 39-car field.

“It definitely was a brutal shot,” Bell told Frontstretch.com. Thankfully my seat and HANS, everything worked really well, so I feel pretty good right now. Yeah, I’m healthy.

“We were just trying to gain momentum, and it’s speedway racing. It’s Daytona, Talladega – here, you have to push, and I don’t blame Denny at all. You have to be pushed and push and I got turned.”

Bell was disappointed that his race came to an end so early, particularly when he was in the lead, negating what was a near-perfect race car at the time.

“My car was fine,” Bell said. “You don’t have any balance complaints at here and Daytona. Your car drives completely fine until you get turned around. I had no balance complaints and it was doing what I wanted it to do.”

Bell credits safety efforts and equipment

Christopher Bell attributed the fact neither he nor Buescher were injured to the fastidious safety effort put in.

“It was certainly better than backing (into the wall),” Bell said. “The wrecks I’ve backed into the wall, I felt way worse.

“We put a lot of effort – NASCAR, Joe Gibbs Racing and my 20 team – have put a lot of effort to make sure my HANS Device, my belts, my headrest, my HANS tethers are all the correct link, and we certainly tested that out today.”

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these