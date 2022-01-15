“A new and exciting future ahead”: Aric Almirola leaving NASCAR may land Ryan Preece a seat at Stewart-Haas Racing

After Aric Almirola announced his departure from the sport at the end of the 2022 season, Ryan Preece may take a seat at Stewart-Haas.

Almirola has been with Stewart-Haas since 2018 and has earned two victories in his time there. He said that he won’t return to the sport as a ‘full-time driver’ after the end of the 2022 season.

The 37-year old made it clear that he’s leaving the sport to spend more time with his family. “I just realized that my family was making a lot of sacrifices for me to chase my dreams,” he said.

The ‘Cuban Missile’s’ retirement opens a door of opportunity for former JTG Daugherty Racing driver, Ryan Preece. He spent the last three years driving their number 37 Chevrolet. Earlier this month, he was announced as Stewart-Haas’ reserve and development driver for the year.

He is scheduled to drive in select races throughout the next season. In the NASCAR Cup Series, he’s expected to take part in two outings, and will also be behind the wheel for other races across all three national series.

As a result, he can put in performances to convince team owners Gene Haas and Tony Stewart for a full-time seat in 2023.

Ryan Preece will also drive for RWR in multiple races throughout 2022

In addition to working with SHR, Preece will also drive for Rick Ware Racing in 2022. RWR shares a technical partnership with Haas-Stewart. Preece is contracted to appear in multiple races for the Mooresville based outfit.

“Ryan is a great addition to the RWR lineup for 2022,” said RWR owner, Rick Ware. “His talent on the race track has been shown through his achievements in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and Xfinity Series.”

“Our alliance with SHR and Ford has allowed us to put a wheelman behind the wheel, starting at the quarter-mile showdown in L.A.”

Looks like the No. 15’s lineup is looking pretty stout for ‘22 😎@RyanPreece_ will be behind the wheel for the @NASCAR @BuschBeer Clash @lacoliseum! https://t.co/xnIH9RjJSN pic.twitter.com/DDvXUrbAIa — Rick Ware Racing (@RickWareRacing) January 13, 2022

The 31-year old driver is also excited to be given this opportunity. He’s expected to make his debut for the team at the non-points exhibition Busch Light Clash next month, on a made-from-scratch ¼-mile asphalt oval.

“Being a part of the Clash at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum is special to me. Because of the opportunity, it presents. A ¼-mile bullring is the type of race track that I have had a lot of success on. And I’m looking forward to the future races ahead as well.” Preece said.

