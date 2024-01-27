After Chase Elliott’s Comments, Ryan Blaney Reflects on “Big Change” for 2024

A few weeks ago, NASCAR rivals on track, and good friends off-track, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott both decided to let go of their longtime spotters in favor of new ones. And as one would expect, the change to let go of a longtime spotter, especially one that helped you win your first championship, was pretty difficult for Blaney.

Advertisement

During a recent interview, Blaney opened up on the “difficult thing” that was to change someone who he had worked with for nine years. “Hearing a little bit of different voice in your ear throughout these races is definitely a big change,” Blaney described.

“But he and I, we had a great 9 years together, obviously won a lot of races and a championship together. So best of luck to him in his next chapter.”

Advertisement

Having said that, the #12 driver claimed that he was really excited to work with his new spotter, Tim Fedewa, who was previously spotting for Kevin Harvick.

“I was really fortunate that when I was looking for a spotter he was going to be available. It was great to work together with him at the Phoenix test,” he continued. “It is a difficult process when you’ve been with someone for so long. But I think we’ve done a good job of trying to prepare as much as we can before going to the racetrack.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1750943685314015687?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Why did Chase Elliott change his spotter?

Not long ago, Chase Elliott revealed the reason why he decided to part ways with his spotter in favor of a new one. The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed that they got to a point where, if they wanted to make a change from a personnel front, it was “the right time”.

But it’s not like Elliott changed his spotter because of any bad blood or other negative issues. This much was pretty evident in his comments as he said, “He’s been a huge part of our team for a long time. I don’t want that to get lost in translation. I think a lot of him as a person, and he’s done a lot for me. I appreciate that.”

Advertisement

With that said, it’d be interesting to see how the two pals, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney fare in 2024 with their new respective spotters as both drivers will hunt their second NASCAR Cup title.