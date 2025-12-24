Katherine Legge Reveals Her 2026 NASCAR and IndyCar Aspirations: ‘I’d Love to Be the Only Driver to Do Both’

Katherine Legge made her NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2025 with Live Fast Motorsports. She’d used the momentum she gained from her Indianapolis 500 run in 2024 to foray into the stock car racing field, and is now aiming to go back there with the help of her sponsors. She’d tried racing in the event this year as well, but things did not come together in the end.

Now with more time on her hands, Legge hopes she can find a seat to make her fifth Indy 500 start in 2026. She told RACER magazine in a recent interview that she wants to go back and have a proper shot at winning the race. She admitted that reasons that were sometimes her fault have prevented her from recording a good finish thus far, and she desires to put things right for once.

Her best finish of 12th place came back in 2012. Legge wants to score a better result than this. On another front, she would absolutely love the opportunity to race in a NASCAR-IndyCar double-header weekend at the Phoenix Raceway in March as well.

The 45-year-old said, “I would love the opportunity to see where I end up. With Sam Schmidt, I had a car that was capable of winning, or at least a top 10, and I know I can run there again. There’s no race that evokes the same emotion as Indy. There are some really cool races. You’ve got Daytona 500, you’ve got Le Mans, Bathurst, the Daytona 24 Hour. You’re always gonna want to do those, right?”

Taking on a double-header weekend in these two disciplines back-to-back is no ordinary task. Even the most celebrated drivers struggle to adapt and perform on the platforms in quick succession. But there’s certainly no harm in being ambitious.

Legge continued, “As long as you’re in with a shot and you feel like you’ve still got it, and I feel like I’ve still got it, I want to race again at Indy. And I’d love to do Phoenix as well and do the Cup weekend with IndyCar and maybe be the only driver who goes there to do both.”

The IndyCar Series will return to Phoenix on March 7, 2026, as part of a rare double-header weekend with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. It is the first IndyCar race in the region since 2018. What this means for fans is that the entire weekend will be packed with variety.