After Jeff Gordon, Denny Hamlin Explains Why Prime’s NASCAR Coverage Has Been Well-Received By Fans

Broadcasting shapes the lens through which NASCAR fans experience the sport, and over the years, it has often found itself in the crosshairs of criticism. Fans have routinely voiced frustration over pivotal moments being missed, whether due to poorly timed camera cuts or commercial breaks that undercut the action. However, Amazon Prime appears to have struck the right chord.

Its approach to race coverage has not only earned praise from NASCAR veteran Jeff Gordon but also from Denny Hamlin, who outlined the reasons behind the platform’s growing popularity among fans.

Hamlin remarked, “I think they have racers in the booth. If you look at the people that they have, they know the sport in and out. Dale Jr. hosts a podcast that talks about the sport each week. Steve Letarte is one of the best, if not the best, at just keeping you constantly engaged.

“I just think it’s the rapport they have with each other that is so good. And then, they are not bound by network and having to hit commercials.”

He further explained, “I think they talked about it on (Dale) Junior’s podcast this week about being flexible when they take their breaks. I think that’s certainly important because a lot of the gripe you hear is maybe nine laps to go, and it’s necessary for network to go to commercial, and it’s just not the right time. Unfortunately, that’s just how network TV works.”

Hamlin’s views echo that of Jeff Gordon

Meanwhile, Gordon has been aggressively confident in Amazon’s five-race broadcast slate. He pointed to both on-screen and behind-the-scenes innovations that have elevated the viewing experience. During Amazon Prime’s debut race weekend at Michigan, he noted, the coverage captured the nuances of pit strategy, fuel mileage, and race pacing, factors that are notoriously difficult for fans at home to follow in real time.

Gordon emphasized that simplifying these complex dynamics allows fans to better grasp what’s unfolding on the track. Rather than leaving them guessing, Amazon’s use of real-time data gives clarity. Viewers now understand how drivers are conserving fuel, how many laps they can stretch a tank, and whether they’re in danger of running dry or just playing it safe. With live telemetry and analytics, Amazon has turned guesswork into insight.

The platform originally tested its data-forward approach with NFL broadcasts and has now brought that same high-tech sensibility to NASCAR. “They’re really about analytics and bringing that to the fan,” Gordon said. “They also know they’re catering to a younger fan base, and so that’s sort of what they demand. One thing that I love that I saw (at Michigan) was the race off pit road.”

Although Fox and NBC have long provided dependable pit road coverage, Prime raised the bar. The broadcast not only showed which drivers stayed out but also broke down who pitted, from what position, how many tires they took, and where they cycled back out. For fans, that level of clarity is exactly what they’ve been asking for.